A two-term Northfield School Board member is opting not to run for another term in November as his wife takes a sabbatical from Carleton College.
Rob Hardy said now is the time to allow anyone else who is interested in serving on the School Board to do so as he and Carleton Classics Professor Clara Hardy embark on the sabbatical this fall.
“We probably wouldn’t even be here in November when the election takes place,” he said.
“In general, two terms is good.”
Hardy said he is most proud of the district successfully transitioning from the previous superintendent to Matt Hillmann because of Hillmann’s previous knowledge of the district. He added he was also pleased with voters approving a $41 million bond referendum in November 2018 that paved the way for the construction of a new $27 million Greenvale Park Elementary School and work at Sibley, Bridgewater and Longfellow schools and helping to maintain the district’s positive financial health. He noted he has not overseen budget cuts.
“We’ve been pretty stable financially,” Hardy said. “That’s a very important aspect.”
Hardy said he has been pleased to step outside of his comfort zone as a School Board member, including when the board voted to add clay target shooting as a sport. To conduct research on the agenda item, Hardy went to the Morristown Gun Club to see a team in action. He then voted to add the team.
The first Northfield poet laureate, Hardy is a fill-in college professor who writes poetry for city events and poetry workshops.
“I hope that we get some good people interested in running for the positions that will be open next year,” he said.
Also up for re-election in 2020 on the Northfield School Board is Ellen Iverson, Noel Stratmoen and Amy Goerwitz. They have not announced whether they will run for additional terms.
Northfield City Councilor to seek another term
Councilor David DeLong said he plans to seek a third term after his second stint on the council expires at the end of 2020.
To him, the city needs to better differentiate between wants and needs. He said although the city’s decision to hire more officers is a good idea, he believes Northfield initiatives like installing bumpouts and enacting a safe streets policy is more suited for larger communities like Seattle and Minneapolis. To DeLong, the relatively little tax base Northfield has necessitates not substantially increasing property taxes. He said the city needs to encourage development from Northfield manufacturers Post, Aurora Pharmaceutical and All Flex.
“We just need to spend our money wisely,” he said.
To DeLong, serving on a local government board allows for a unique chance to make a difference.
“This is local government. This is where you can have an impact,” he said.
On the council, the seats of Mayor Rhonda Pownell and councilors Brad Ness and Erica Zweifel are also up for re-election. They have not announced whether they plan to run again.