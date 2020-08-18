A Northfield man died Tuesday after sustaining head injuries the previous evening from an e-bicycle crash.
According to the Northfield Police Department, the man has been identified as Allen J. Hanson, 65.
A press release states police responded to a report of a man down on the roadway at 5:24 p.m. at the intersection of Greenvale Avenue and Water Street. Responding officers reportedly found Hanson on the ground next to the electric bicycle.
According to police, Hanson “had obvious signs of head trauma, and had not been wearing a helmet.” No damage was reported to the bicycle.
Northfield Ambulance and Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services assisted in providing first aid to Hanson. He was initially taken to Northfield Hospital and Clinics before being airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The release states Northfield police are investigating the crash in cooperation with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
At this time, police say there are no known witnesses to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is advised to contact the Police Department at 507-645-4477.