A modest enrollment drop led the Northfield School Board to approve a slight decrease in the 2020 property tax levy Monday night.
The levy decreased by 0.2%, and was set at $19.98 million. That means taxes on a $200,000 home that did not increase in value this year are estimated to decrease approximately $101.
Due to the number of variables in the tax system, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said it is difficult to decipher the tax impact on residential properties that increased in value. He noted a major difference between how the school district and other governmental bodies set levies is other entities have more leeway.
The decrease comes after several years of levy increases.
Last year, the levy increased 4%. In 2018, the amount increased 23.62% due to the voter-approved referendum. In 2017, the levy increased 0.19%.
The funding source provides 25% of the overall operations budget and includes voter-approved levies as well as state-authorized levies. Nearly 37% is from the 2017 referendum, and 26.3% is to repay debt.
The School Board approved the budget with $56.97 million in revenue and $57.58 million in expenditures. Hillmann said the deficit will be made up with reserves. He added a healthy amount of reserves has become essential because state funding has only kept up with the pace of inflation five of the last 27 years.
Hillmann expects the school district to have a 17.48% fund balance, higher than the recommended 16%. To him, that balance, however, allows the district to be proactive if the state continues to underfund education.
He added that district residents need to know what takes place in St. Paul, especially because more than 70% of district funding comes from the state. While he is aware that the upcoming session is not a traditional funding year, Hillmann wants the state to understand the importance of adequately funding public education.
School Board members Noel Stratmoen and Amy Goerwitz said on Tuesday that the 2020 levy shows the district is being fiscally responsible.
“Our administration runs a very efficient district, and we are careful,” Stratmoen said. He added the board typically does not approve wide changes in the tax levy, partially because Northfield has not had the kind of industrial growth seen in comparable districts. Because of that, property owners are left shouldering more of the tax load.
Goerwitz said it is good that the school district can offset some of the levy increases at the city and county levels. She spoke highly of the work Director of Finance Val Mertesdorf does in the budgeting process.
“She really makes sure we are on top of finances and keeping the district afloat and following all of the rules,” Goerwitz said.