Northfield city councilors are expressing support for a draft racial equity plan, but hope to intertwine more data into it before possible approval next month.
Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said the plan is intended to help people of color who are plagued by racial inequities across societal indicators for success, including education, criminal justice, employment, housing and public health. To her, the city’s focus on race provides a chance to make the city a more inclusive place. She said equity will only be achieved when race or gender can no longer be used to predict outcomes.
A major component of the city's initiative includes normalizing city staff and community conversations centering around race and equity, and distinguishing between individual and institutional racism, and implicit and explicit bias.
Councilor Erica Zweifel spoke highly of the plan and suggested the city weave in local U.S. Census racial demographics into board and commission recruitment. She said race intersections with other societal issues like climate change, noting she wants to highlight that in city strategic initiatives.
In also expressing her support for the plan, fellow Councilor Jessica Peterson White requested the success of any training be considered.
Kallestad said the intention is to have city staff undergo annual training.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau called for the city to engage in more community outreach and learn from diversity work being undertaken by Northfield Healthy Community Initiative and Northfield Public Library. The HCI supports numerous programs that benefit people of color, including Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes, MESA, Growing Up Healthy and other initiatives. The Northfield Library hosted Hispanic Heritage Month in September 2019. The library is also where resident can apply for a municipal ID.
Part of the racial equity plan includes conversations at less formal opportunities such as book clubs, video-watching sessions or conversations around racial equity in a lunch-and-learn format. Community conversations are expected by working with local partners like the Northfield Public School District, HCI and others.
Kallestad said the recent death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody heightens the need to address racial disparities. In forming the plan, the city is approaching the issue with the belief that to end systemic racism, institutional practices and procedures must change.
Northfield Public Library Outreach Coordinator Angelica Linder said the goal behind the plan is to build organizational capacity and engage communities of color to allow for greater equity.
The council could adopt the plan July 7.
As part of the plan, starting in June 2021, city job descriptions are expected to include racial equity as a core competency. Managers will undergo training on equitable hiring practices, and expectations and accountability to ensure racially equitable workplaces are expected. Racial equity tools and data are expected to evaluate progress in each department.
Another goal is to remove language barriers faced by non-English speakers. One option would be to make more city documents available in Spanish.
Participant surveys to evaluate changes in knowledge and the comfort level in having conversations centering around race are expected.