The love Linda Chamberlain and Al Breitzman feel for Northfield began last winter during the St. Olaf Christmas concert.
That love continued Saturday as the pair attended the four-day Vintage Band Festival.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to hear them,” Chamberlain said. “We heard about the Vintage Band Festival and so we came down from Alaska here.”
“It’s fantastic. And so is the town. I love the people. It’s one of the friendliest places on the planet.”
Chamberlain noted they have spent time in Finland and became aware that Finland-based FinnBrass would perform, making her even more excited to go. They are evaluating the possibility of moving to Northfield for at least part of the year.
Festival bands have come from U.S. states like Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida and Arizona and other countries like Belgium, Finland and Germany.
Food trucks lined Bridge Square for the event, and visitors of Saturday's Riverwalk Market Fair took in the performances.
Festivities kicked off Thursday with a Victorian cornet band performance at the Three Links Golf Tournament. A number of acts have performed on Bridge Square. The festival concludes Sunday with band performances throughout the city from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Vintage Band Festival began in 2006 as a multi-day event with performances in outdoor settings in Northfield and surrounding communities. The events occur in three-year intervals. During the intervening two years, a one-day festival is staged in Northfield and a second location.
This year’s Vintage Band Festival included performances in Cannon Falls, Nerstrand, Montgomery and Owatonna.
Attendee David Scott, who recently moved to the city, spoke highly of the festival.
“They’re very nice,” he said. “It’s a great day, and the bands are good.”
The festival schedule can be viewed at vintagebandfestival.org/vbf-2019-complete-festival-schedule.