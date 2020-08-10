Walking through Florella’s manufactured home park on Friday, Mark Zweber eyed the mobile homes to his left and to his right, some built as many as 50 years ago.
The manufactured homes, which thinly line the main road the park is on, Edward Lane, are weathered from decades of use, some appear dilapidated and in need of replacement.
Zweber, who assumed ownership of the park in June 2019, believes, despite the extensive work needed to improve the park, that the area will one day include at least 25 more mobile homes — often referred to as coaches — and be viewed as a source of safe, affordable housing within Northfield. His company, Lakeville-based Zweber LLC, is already updating the park's electric and gas lines and has cleared a large portion of the extensive tree canopy so emergency responders can safely access to the area. Zweber hopes infrastructure work is completed by this fall.
Once that process is completed, Zweber plans to fill each home site to make the park cash flow. As part of his plan, Zweber has told current residents that he intends to upgrade Florella's current coaches, but has no plans to force out current residents.
New coaches typically cost between $60,000 to $70,000. Despite that low cost, current coaches are considered well-built, properly insulated and up-to-code, unlike coaches built before the mid-70s which didn't meet building codes. New single-wide units range from 14 feet to 16 feet wide. Double-wides, 40 to 70 feet, typically consist of two to three bedrooms, and provide kitchen and living room space.
“We can make this kind of housing very affordable,” Zweber said. “It’s a very affordable place to live, very comfortable.”
A long process
The manufactured home park was developed by the Florella family in the 1960s.
Efforts to improve the park began in 2008 when the city discovered that none of the rental homes, in the 700 block of Hwy. 3 North, were licensed. An inspection in early 2009 turned up a number of code violations, including missing smoke detectors, leaking roofs and one unit without water. A blight inspection later that year found additional concerns.
At the time, the city requested the units be brought up to code and threatened criminal charges.
In 2013, the HRA worked with the owner at that time, Florence Stanitis, to remove four manufactured homes that were considered uninhabitable and beyond repair. Later that year, the HRA announced it was close to buying and demolishing five uninhabited manufactured homes and would soon restart the process to remove six more. The HRA has recently removed eight asbestos-ridden coaches.
Zweber plans to come before the HRA late this year to request assistance with removing the old coaches, said Northfield Housing Coordinator Melissa Hanson. Florella's is expected to be included in a fall cleanup, and the city is considering creating a down payment assistance fund to help manufactured homes develop as part of the city’s goal to maintain affordable housing. A working group could include stakeholders and other partners to define strategies for the fund and increase the down payment assistance fund to $20,000.
Eighteen of the 43 sites on the property are currently occupied. The vast majority of them are owner-occupied, something Zweber hopes to continue.
Zweber has spoken with a couple of mobile home manufacturers who say they are four to five months behind schedule, creating a backlog that could delay site development. He hopes at least a couple new coaches are in place by the end of the year and would be “extremely surprised” if the sites aren't occupied.
Branching out
Florella’s is the first manufactured home park Zweber has owned. He currently owns commercial property in Roseville, Apple Valley and Lakeville.
He said he purchased the property because he had friends who owned such developments. Although developing Florella's isn't a lucrative proposition, he hoped to expand the city’s supply of affordable housing while making “a reasonable profit.”
“We like to take on challenges,” he said of his company.
Although Zweber acknowledges the stigma associated with manufactured home parks and says his altruism in pursuing the Florella’s redevelopment has been questioned, he says his only motivation is helping people obtain affordable housing and enabling them to build enough equity to eventually purchase a larger home.
“We like to help people, quite simply,” he said.
Zweber said he wants all residents of Florella’s to feel like they have been fairly treated and can approach him with any questions or concerns they may have.
“We’re here for the long haul,” he said of his company.
“It is part of our thought process. I’ve been this way my entire life.”