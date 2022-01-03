Two frontline doctors at NH+C were asked to look both backwards and forward in describing COVID-19's impact on our community. Here's a portion of their answers:
What significant events framed 2021?
“COVID and all its ramifications for patient care and planning,” said Jeff Meland, MD, Chief Medical Officer at NH+C and Emergency Department physician.
“The three big events of 2021 were COVID, Delta variant and Omicron variant. I’m very proud of our staff for running vaccination clinics that delivered over 23,000 doses and likely prevented hundreds and even thousands of deaths,” said Jennifer Fischer, MD, Director of Emergency Medicine and EMS at NH+C.
What challenges are ahead for 2022?
Meland: “Our challenge for 2022 is continuing to take care of non-COVID and COVID-related health care needs of our patients in our clinics and hospital: Health care maintenance, surgeries, and hospitalizations for the communities we serve.”
Are there two to three goals or expectations for NH+C in 2022?
Meland: “Our goal is to maintain a patient-centered approach despite the rapidly changing health care environment. Just as important: to support the health and dedication of our excellent staff at NH+C. It’s been a marathon taking care of our patients and community, and they’re doing an incredible job. We know it isn’t over yet.”
Fischer: “I applaud our health care workers who have persistently worked above and beyond normal duty hours for months. I applaud the staff who endure conflict with family members over vaccination and COVID prevention. I console the staff who have had to endure needless death after death from COVID, all because misguided principles ran roughshod over science.”