Across the country, Minnesota is known for its high-quality health care system. Yet despite the state’s inclusive reputation, quality care hasn’t traditionally been available to its growing number of minorities, including those in southern Minnesota.
The deep inequalities in the state’s health care system were recently the subject of an in depth discussion led by MPR News host Angela Davis. For the talk, Davis was joined by a quartet of local health care leaders who primarily service the state’s minority communities.
Like so much else, inequalities within the state health care system were highlighted during a turbulent 2020. At both the local and national level, statistics have shown a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted people of color. In Minnesota and across the nation, the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd under the knee of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin also struck a chord, igniting national protests against racial inequality.
In Minnesota, legislators passed a bipartisan resolution declaring racism to be a public health emergency. A bipartisan House Select Committee was established to examine the poisonous effects of racism in Minnesota and produced a 45-page report on the topic.
Local work
Locally, HealthFinders has played a crucial role in providing care for communities of color. At a meeting of the Northfield Hospital + Clinics board last fall, Charlie Mandile, executive director of HealthFinders Collaborative, which provides health care to Rice County's low-income, uninsured and underinsured, pushed his fellow board members to take the lead in addressing racial inequity.
Mandile expressed concern at statistics showing Black and Latino Rice County to be four to five times more likely to be represented in the state’s COVID case numbers than their white counterparts, but not surprise. Instead, he said it’s a predictable result of deep-rooted inequality which has left Black and Latino residents more likely to work in essential jobs and less comfortable taking time off work if they feel sick, as well as more likely to be plagued by chronic health conditions like diabetes.
Even though the inequalities may remain deep, Mandile said HealthFinders has made major strides in reducing them. In large part, that’s because providers fluent in Somali and Spanish as well as English who have built trust with their patients.
HealthFinders has focused on taking a comprehensive view of a person’s health. Mandile emphasized that health happens “in communities, not in clinics” and the clinic is focused on helping its patients to live healthier lives rather than just treating them when they are sick.
Allina Health’s David Albrecht, CEO of Owatonna Hospital and District One Hospital in Faribault, said that Allina is also focused on reducing health care disparities and reaching out to patients of color.
Albrecht said that employees at both hospitals undergo significant bias training, and efforts to hire a more diverse staff have also been made a priority. However, he said that it’s often difficult to recruit care providers from minority communities, particularly in greater Minnesota.
“These issues will continue to be a focus, I do know that,” he said. “There’s not a quick fix here and it will take time and understanding.
One driver of distrust among many patients of color is a lack of diversity among care providers, said NorthPoint's CEO, Stella Whitney-West, CEO of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, a community health clinic in north Minneapolis, who was among the panelists on Davis' MPR show.
“When your provider is from the same community you are, they’ve had many of the same experiences you’ve had,” she said. “You don't’ have to go through the struggle of trying to explain some of the concerns that you have.”
COVID concerns
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 data, Latino Minnesotans have been six times more likely to die from the virus than white Minnesotans and nearly three times more likely to contract it. Smaller but still significant disparities appear when comparing cases and deaths among Black Minnesotans with their white counterparts.
While Minnesota does not report vaccination data by race/ethnicity, 17 states do, and the data among those states is striking. According to a data analysis of 14 states by CNN, white Americans have received the vaccine at roughly twice the rate of Blacks and Latinos.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said in an interview with the New England Journal of Medicine that the vaccine rollout should prioritize people of color.
According to Fauci, socio-economic barriers that have traditionally made it more difficult for people of color to access healthcare have been a major factor in disparities seen in the vaccine rollout.
Part of the challenge has also been combating disinformation. Minnesota’s Somali community has been a hotbed in recent years of anti-vaccination information, which led to a significant Measles outbreak in 2017 and other challenges.
To help reduce disinformation about the vaccine, Allina Health's Albrecht noted that the hospital has put together Somali-language information regarding its safety. However, other challenges run much deeper and have been more difficult to deal with.
Even if the vaccine is offered to them, Fauci said that he understands why Black and brown Americans are hesitant to take it, noting that in the past, the U.S. medical system has sometimes used people of color as “guinea pigs” for untested treatments and care approaches.
"They don't, can't and should not forget about it,” he said of the history of discriminatory medical research practices. “It happened and it was shameful."
Whitney-West expressed surprise that about 20% of care providers at the clinic she’s led for a decade initially said they wouldn’t feel comfortable taking the vaccine. According to Whitney-West, many of those care providers were unnerved by the speed of the vaccine’s development and worried that they would once again be used to test a potentially unsafe treatment.
However, Whitney-West said that most of those providers who initially said no have since been vaccinated. She said a successful education campaign as well as providers who led by example were factors in convincing some to take the vaccine.