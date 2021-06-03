While some people were picking up a new hobby or working on home improvement projects last summer, Wayne LaVine started his own business.
LaVine, a 2020 graduate of Northfield High School, built two LED sign trailers to be used for temporary advertisements and promotions of special events or festivals in southern Minnesota. Looking ahead to the next couple of years, LaVine hopes to expand his business while continuing his engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The idea came to him through previous work and educational experiences. Though the idea itself isn't original, the 19-year-old wanted to give people in southern Minnesota similar opportunities as those in larger cities have.
Previously, LaVine worked for his cousins' mobile stage setup, called Festival Productions. Throughout high school, he was immersed in the rental market and felt knowledgeable about the general concepts of the industry. The additional time he had due to distance learning last spring gave him the opportunity to invest in his ideas. Though some materials for the project were harder to find than others due to the pandemic, LaVine was able to fund the project by driving a garbage truck for Dick's Sanitation of Lakeville.
Thankful for his previous work experience, LaVine is grateful to have grown up outside of Northfield on a 3-acre property, complete with a nice workshop. While in high school, LaVine took every engineering class that he could and was a member of the robotics team. With the engineering experience through high school classes and input from his engineer father, building the LED sign trailers was a matter of combining a lot of existing ideas and reworking them to make it meet his needs.
After building the larger sign trailer, LaVine went back to the drawing board to improve/refine the existing design to allow signs on both sides of the trailer. Now that both sign trailers are complete and functional, LaVine is working on developing the rental side of the business.
For LaVine, who has years of tinkering with mechanical projects under his belt, handling the business aspect has been the most challenging. He reached out to the Northfield Enterprise Center to help with market outreach.
There, he worked with Chris Whillock, director of the Northfield Enterprise Center, and and got his input on kickstarting his business.
Whillock calls LaVine "an innovative and highly motivated young man. He will no doubt do great things in his life."
LaVine encourages young entrepreneurs to learn from their experiences, both the good and bad.
"It's not easy at first, but you need to internalize the experiences," said LaVine. "Also make as many connections as you can."