Operation Backpack volunteers presented nearly 500 backpacks filled with needed school items to Northfield area students on Aug. 19 using an altered format as COVID-19 continues to tamper with the nation.
Operation Backpack Committee member Carol Korda said the distribution “went really well.”
She added that organizers had planned for more people, but attendance basically stayed the same as in 2019. Korda noted there were fewer donations this year, something she attributes to ongoing adverse economic conditions caused by COVID-19.
Korda said approximately 510 backpacks were provided for Northfield students in need last year.
Distribution took place in an outside, drive-thru, no-contact format. The distribution was by appointment and for families with children who are age 4 and in pre-K through 12th grade who live within the district.
As part of the program, district schools provided material lists by grade so organizers knew how to pack each backpack. Materials typically included pencils, notebooks and other school supplies.
Operation Backpack was started in 1993 by eight United Methodist Church of Northfield members. That year, church members collectively bought school supplies and distributed them to 175 elementary school children. The program has since expanded to all ages and is co-sponsored by the Northfield Community Action Center in collaboration with the United Methodist Campaign for Children Committee, with support from other churches, businesses and organizations. There is an application process involved, and people served generally live well below the poverty line.
“It’s essential,” Korda said of the program. “It’s the way that kids can look like everybody else.”
She noted organizers are prepared to alter the event format again next year depending on the progression of the virus. This year, organizers assembled the backpacks on the farm of Rick and Kris Estenson in rural Northfield.