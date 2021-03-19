The outdoors offers a safe place to socially distance and a chance to get out of the house.
Clearly that was a goal as many Minnesotans headed to their local outdoor recreation areas as the pandemic took off around this time last year. Now as the days warm and the sun shines for more hours, southern Minnesotans are making their way out of hibernation and into nature.
Local outdoor recreation and park officials report seeing an increase in attendance over the last year. Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is among the parks that saw a significant increase in visitors.
“Our park has been on average about 250% busier than we have been in the last five years,” said Nerstrand Big Woods Park Manager Laurel Quill, adding that the only time the park isn’t in high use is during extreme weather days.
Those stats are reflective of trends seen beyond the region and across the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said interest in state parks and trails is significantly up.
“Last year we experienced just unprecedented visitation across our system," said Rachel Hopper, who runs visitor services for state parks and trails. "State parks and recreation areas visitation was up 25%; for state trails, usage was up a full 50% there."
While some parks have seen a large increase in visitation, others anticipate having a pretty normal amount of visitors this year. Joel Wagar, area parks and trails supervisor at Rice Lake State Park, believes his park will be among the areas seeing a normal amount of guests this year.
As state emergency orders are relaxed, more outdoor recreation opportunities become available. Rice Lake State Park’s campgrounds will open sooner this year than last year due to the stay at home order.
“The campgrounds didn't open until June 15 at this park last year,” Wagar said. "With a more normal (campground) opening, we do expect that that piece of it will probably be at a normal year’s (participation) if not slightly above normal.”
But it might draw in people who missed out last year.
“I think there is some pent up demand from last year, because there were reduced camping opportunities last year around the state. I think a lot of parks will probably have either at or above normal use this year,” Wagar predicted.
Through all of last summer the Rice Lake State Park had its lake drawn down as a management practice for waterfowl in consultation with the wildlife division. Thus there were also limited opportunities for people to visit the park to paddle their canoes and kayaks last year.
The park has begun to bring the water level back up and will continue to do so until the lake level returns to normal spring/summer elevation.
“I expect there will be more people back out to paddle the lake like there normally are,” Wagar said. “But those people who didn't get to do that last year, are going to get a chance to do that this year.”
Interest in the outdoors has not only increased in popularity among Minnesotans during the pandemic, but also across the country. Many states have their own offices for outdoor recreation, and Minnesota is in the process of setting up an office now.
Beginning in April 2020, the Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Task Force, made up of outdoor recreation stakeholders, began developing a set of recommendations to support accessibility and equitable outdoor activities throughout many sectors. Additionally the group is working to create a stronger outdoor recreation community.
Currently the group’s recommendations fall under four categories:
• Advance equity, diversity and inclusivity
• Unite Minnesota’s outdoor recreation community
• Unify communication
• Create and fund Minnesota’s office of outdoor recreation
Since its inception, the group has been discussing how to bring measured growth, increase access to the outdoors for everyone, and how to bring more outdoor opportunities to residents. The task force is currently preparing to finalize its work. Updated task force recommendations will be shared and discussed at a final meeting that is open to the public scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. March 24. The final actionable recommendations will be submitted to the MN DNR and Explore Minnesota.
Those interested in attending the virtual meeting can find details on how to join by visiting dnr.state.mn.us/ortf/index.html and looking under the “Upcoming task force meetings” tab.
In other news, the MN DNR said that despite the increased attendance, revenue was down last year partially due to the shortened camping season. The DNR is asking the Legislature to approve an increase both in the daily state park pass and the annual pass. Right now the price for a daily pass is $7 and $35 for an annual pass. If approved, the daily pass will increase to $10 and the annual to $45.
"Without that permit fee increase, what we'd likely have to do is cut services," Hopper said. "That would result in shortened camping seasons, reduced cleaning and maintenance and potentially other reductions to services."