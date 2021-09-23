City approval of the proposed Kraewood housing development has been curtailed following a citizen petition for environmental study of the project.
In addition to town homes, the project plan calls for a 100-unit apartment building near Lincoln Parkway. Forty of those units will be available to people making 60 percent of the area median income. Local firms Rebound and Stencil are behind the housing development idea. The entire project is estimated to cost between $17-18 million. The developers are seeking Tax Increment Financing in the amount of about $6.2 million, which is comprised of tax rebates based on the value added to the property by the development over time.
The council was briefed on a citizen petition for an Environmental Assessment Worksheet EAW) about the Kraewood Project. An EAW studies what environmental effects a proposed development project might have. Its completion does not mean a project is approved or denied, but it can be used as a basis for more stringent environmental scrutiny.
City Attorney Chris Hood said he received the petition late Friday, Sept. 17. The city has 30 days to respond, so the council will consider it at the Oct. 5 meeting.
“From a staff standpoint, from an attorney standpoint, we’re really not prepared to discuss it anyway,” Hood said. “It needs to be analyzed.”
Hood warned the council that they would be acting in a quasi-judicial capacity in the matter, meaning they have a similar standard of impartiality as a judge might be expected to live up to. Thus, they should refrain from discussing the EAW unless it was during a public meeting or with city staff such as Hood himself, he said. On Oct. 5, they would decide whether there was a sufficient degree of material evidence that an EAW was necessary, Hood said.
The consequences of officials acting in a biased way when making a quasi-judicial decision can include legal action against them.
Hood summarized the citizen petition by saying it alleged the Kraewood project would be inimical to the rusty-patched bumblebee, degrade wetlands, and increase road traffic.
Both the decision on whether to grant TIF to Kraewood, as well as platting the property, will both be placed on hold pending the council’s decision on the EAW.
The residents who spoke at the city council meeting earlier included runoff of the list of speakers at a community listening session on the hotly controversial project the day before at Greenvale Park Elementary school. Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the listening session the night before had reached its time limit, so the nine people who didn’t get to talk were allowed to speak for three minutes at the beginning of the city council meeting rather than the usual two minutes.
In contrast to prior public meetings about Kraewood, the comments were markedly civil and well-reasoned. Several Kraewood opponents brought up their concern that the new building would increase the danger of road traffic on Lincoln Parkway potentially harming children at Greenvale, as well as added pollution.
“Think of the children,” one commenter told the council.
However, another commenter who said he would be a neighbor of the new apartment building on Ivanhoe Drive was in favor of the development going through. He said his old neighbor Reiber Paulson, whose family ran a Christmas tree farm on the property that would become Kraewood, would be sad to see how deeply the project had divided his other neighbors. Although the endangered rusty patched bumblebee is present in the neighborhood, he said, both his family and the new development aim to help preserve the bees’ habitat by putting in pollinator-friendly plants.
“What are we going to do? Plant a couple more trees on our own property, and look forward to welcoming our new neighbors.”