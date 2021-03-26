More than 200 Northfield residents have reportedly joined a nonprofit challenging developer plans to construct 130-140 apartment units and 20 single-family one- and two-story homes on the northwest side of town.
The group, Northfield for Sustainable Housing, Environments & Developments, says the planned development is too big for the surrounding neighborhood, and creates traffic and environmental concerns. More than 50 members reportedly recently gathered on the undeveloped 12-acre site, the former Paulson Tree Farm property, to visually demonstrate the relatively large size of the development and the dangers they say it poses for children who attend the nearby Greenvale Park Elementary School.
The proposed development, on land near Lincoln Parkway, is being initiated by Rebound Real Estate, Schmidt Homes and Stencil Group.
“We’re asking for disaster with this traffic flow,” said SHED Co-Chair Kathy Schuurman. “If you’ve experienced the traffic around the new Greenvale School in the mornings and late afternoons, you can only imagine how much congestion more than 200 additional cars will create.”
“This doesn’t seem like a typical Rebound development,” added SHED member Bob Thacker. “They are usually respectful of our city and sensitive to historic sites, which is how our group sees the Christmas tree farm. Rebound usually tries to make sure they are doing projects that will resonate with people in a good way. Our group shared ideas with Rebound/Schmidt/Stencil that would be far more inclusive, but most have been dismissed.”
Northfield-based Rebound Real Estate is a limited liability company, according to the Secretary of State's office. Businessman Brett Reese is listed as the company's manager.
According to Rebound and Stencil officials, the project is needed as the city has a vacancy rate of only 0.3%. An estimated 440 units of market rate and affordable housing are expected to be needed over the next five years. Existing housing is often selling in 30 days or less, and there is a low inventory of buildable lots. Developers say the project will also provide a property tax boost for the city and create/finish a neighborhood development.
The land is zoned for the proposed use. Because of that, Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said earlier this year that the city could face a legal challenge if the council reject sthe project.
The Northfield Planning Commission has also expressed mixed feedback on the development. During a meeting last December, Commissioner Betsy Buckheit said plans to have vegetation separate the development from the broader neighborhood would create “de-facto segregation.” She noted her belief that traffic on neighboring Lincoln Parkway, considered a busy stretch of the community, could be distributed to ensure traffic counts are of minimal disruption to neighboring residents.
During the meeting, Commissioner Will Schroeer also said he was concerned about what he saw as a lack of non-motorist connectivity to and from the area.
“That’s problematic,” he said.
Project plans
The proposed multi-story apartment building, with an outlet on Lincoln Parkway, is expected to include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Rent is expected to range from $800 to $1,600 per month. Forty percent of the units are being marketed to residents at 60% of the area's median income. The complex is expected to include community rooms, fitness rooms, outdoor spaces like a family playground, grilling and patio areas, resident storage and surface-level garage parking.
The proposed homes are considered similar to the Hills of Spring Creek development, a mix of brick and stucco siding with a price range of $300,000 to $500,000. The land has been owned by the Paulson family since 1938 and has been home to a tree farm. The Paulsons have retired and the land is now considered overgrown.
“The proposed towering apartment design will dwarf everything around it,” said SHED member Ken Engstrom. “The size is wrong for the relatively small space of the Paulson property. Yes, it provides some affordable rental units, but we’d like to see even more truly affordable rental housing, with a smaller building. There are other sites in and around Northfield that would be ideal for an apartment complex of this size. Those other spaces should be fully explored before we lose one of our last woodlands in the city. Some of the trees are decades old and virtually all of them will be cut down.”
Phone calls placed to Rebound and Stencil were not immediately returned.