Despite concerns about increasing housing costs and the impact that is having on older adults in Northfield, local professionals say the city's housing market remains strong in some ways.
“We are still seeing a record-low inventory situation that has been going on for a few years now,” said Professional Pride Realty Broker/Owner Pete Mergens.
As of Thursday, 84 homes in Northfield were on the market, far below the 150-180 homes typically for sale in a market where supply meets demand.
Mergens said the downside of having an unbalanced market mean fewer options for potential home buyers, creating a situation where offers are presented contingent on the sale of the buyer’s property.
Edina Realty Realtor Tim Freeland said the market in Northfield is favorable for sellers. He expects a hectic spring because of a strong jobs market, which enables more people to afford homes.
He said Northfield has been locked at approximately 3.3 months of housing inventory. He would like to see that number increase to 5.6 months. He noted buyers are frequently being outbid in their quest to purchase new homes.
“We’re short on inventory,” Freeland said. “It’s been that way for quite awhile.”
To Mergens, the low inventory of affordable homes means that when such houses go on the market, they sell very quickly. He noted that when a home is on the market for $300,000 or less, and is clean and de-cluttered, it typically sells quickly, but homes with an average price of more than $300,000 can take up to six months to sell.
The housing market is presenting a challenge for people who plan to retire in the coming years in Northfield. Older adults, who are often looking to downsize, are experiencing difficulty in finding a new home because of high housing values. Still, Northfield is rated a top place for retirees and is relatively inexpensive compared to new units being built in suburban cities like Apple Valley, Lakeville and Farmington.
Mergens said factors mitigating housing development include a lack of new construction in Northfield since the recent mortgage crisis. A lot of local land has been developed, and there haven't been substantial new development opportunities. To Mergens, land that could be developed seems very expensive. He said Northfield and Rice County property taxes are exceedingly high at an average of $3,629 per year, which equates to approximately $300 per month, and increasing construction costs.
Mergens noted Northfielders Joan and Vern Koester were looking to develop land platted before the mortgage crisis, but the work has been placed on hold as they develop options with the city.
Despite the difficulties and a lack of affordable housing, Mergens said the city’s rental market is as good as ever because of the presence of St. Olaf and Carleton colleges, and Northfield has grown and prospered despite difficulties.
Northfield Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said “the housing market is extraordinarily difficult for most home buyers today.” She noted housing prices, including material and labor costs, have disproportionately increased compared to wages since the 1970s. The Northfield Housing & Redevelopment Authority is having a housing study done so Northfield can have a better idea of the issue and where problems may lie. Baker hopes the study will be ready for review by the late spring.
She said the city’s building codes, used to set construction standards, mirror ones used by the state of Minnesota. To Baker, the city’s land development code, used to enact the community’s development vision, could be altered, but that would still not address the problems construction costs pose.
Freeland noted significant equity or savings is needed to live in Northfield. He has seen people who are forced to move to neighboring towns like Nerstrand and Dennison and then open enroll their children in Northfield because they could not afford to buy a home in the city.