Northfield city councilors are expressing support for eliminating library late fees, a move the library director believes would make the facility more accessible for non-white and low-income residents.
Discussion came during a March 16 council meeting as part of the annual announcement that the library will waive late fees during National Library Week, which this year is April 4-10. Library Director Natalie Draper said she plans to include the removal of late fees as part of this year’s budget. The council will need to approve the policy change.
In supporting the proposal, Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau noted the American Library Association supports waiving late fees, adding that she doesn’t believe the practice is “particularly effective in bringing back books” but instead keeps potential customers away.
Grabau noted the cities of St. Paul, Duluth, Grand Marais and others have already eliminated late fines. The city of Faribault is reportedly considering a similar option.
“This is the future,” Grabau said.
“I completely agree with what has been said about eliminating fines,” added Councilor Jessica Peterson White. “It seems to me like a great way to make the library more welcoming.”
The Northfield Public Library loans most items for 21 days. Most late fees are assessed at 25 cents per day. The library typically makes approximately 1% of its revenue through late fees — $12,000 in 2019. Last year, library late fees were suspended for 22 weeks following the onset of the pandemic. Northfield Public Library no longer has fines for children’s accounts.
Draper, who led the effort to eliminate library late fees at her previous position as library and community services manager in Richmond, Virginia, called the use of late fees by libraries an “exclusionary policy.” She said in most cases, children have wanted to check out a book but their parents declined to do so because of a lack of money. She said libraries in other cities that have eliminated late fees have seen a boost in circulation.
“It’s not a welcoming policy, and it’s not necessarily productive in any way,” she said.
“That’s something that I want to look at really seriously.”
Draper noted that studies have shown that library late fees don’t result in books being returned on time. To replace late fees, Draper said the library would send a letter to people with overdue materials stipulating that they return the materials or pay the cost for the late item. She said that approach has proven successful in other cities.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Hennepin County Board in January also eliminated library fines to make libraries more accessible to low-income populations, the kind of users administrators said might stay away as fines pile up. St. Paul and Ramsey and Washington counties in Minnesota, as well as other major cities like Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and Baltimore have already changed their fee policies.