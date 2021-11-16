Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a four-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Northfield man.
A Toyota Corolla, driven by Treyvon Russle Paulson, 22, was headed west on Hwy. 19 when it and another westbound vehicle collided with two eastbound SUVs near Baldwin Avenue about 9 p.m. Nov. 15, according to a report by the State Patrol. Paulson, who investigators say had been drinking, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of the other three vehicles and a passenger in one of the vehicles reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. The drivers were taken to Northfield Hospital while the passenger went to HCMC.
All four drivers and the passenger were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Assisting the State Patrol were North, Health East and Northfield Ambulance services, Northfield Police and Fire departments, and Rice County Sheriff's Office.