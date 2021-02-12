Northfield officials are expressing confidence that Northfield Hospital and Clinics will continue to be a city-owned organization long into the future and are outlining the steps to ensure that happens.
Those steps were outlined in a proposed City/Hospital Governance Committee playbook, unveiled during meetings of the NH+C Board and City Council. The playbook was created to foster mutual understanding about important issues, facilitate collaboration and partnership and serve as a practical action guide. The City Council is preliminary scheduled to approve the playbook Tuesday, and the Hospital Board could provide final approval Feb. 25.
Priorities, communication
A key component of the playbook is its explanation of the ways the hospital and city plan to communicate and collaborate, a topic officials said had led to past contention and misunderstanding. The plan sets an annual calendar of contact points and agreed work, and establishes the yearly Hospital Board appointment/confirmation process.
Under the playbook, the mayor would still have four years of appointing authority. The City/Hospital Governance Committee is expected to continue meeting on a regular basis.
To City Administrator Ben Martig, past misunderstandings have also revolved around the city’s reserve powers role, tasks that include buying and selling real estate and evaluating property. The city can also levy or impose taxes to operate or maintain any part of the hospital system and has a say in the ownership and ownership structure of the hospital and clinics. The mayor appoints Hospital Board members, serves as the chief executive officer of the city government, chief spokesperson for the council, and leads policy formation.
The Hospital Board administers, operates and maintains the health system, including undertaking repairs and maintenance, and purchasing equipment and supplies, establishing committees.
The relationship between the city and health system is governed by the city charter and statutes. The council retains exclusive authority over any decision to privatize the health system.
Councilors, hospital administrators applaud playbook
During a Feb. 8 council meeting, Councilor and Hospital Board member Jessica Peterson White said the work will facilitate a clearer, more intentional approach between the two boards.
Fellow Councilor and Board member Brad Ness agreed, expressing hope that the document should mend any previous communication issues. Mayor Rhonda Pownell said “a lot of thoughtful input, writing and rewriting” went into the document. She predicted the playbook will serve the two boards “long into the future.”
Councilor Jami Reister, a physician, said she hopes the community understands the “gift” of the locally owned hospital.
NH+C President/CEO Steve Underdahl said the playbook helps the hospital and city “stay connected” and could prove “tremendously helpful.”
The playbook was released 12 months after former City Councilor David DeLong suggested a conversation take place on the future of the city-owned hospital.
During a February 2020 City Council meeting, he suggested the council “have an in-depth, informative discussion to make sure we are on the right track." It came shortly after NH+C announced that it would reduce hours for some employees, transfer others within the organization and lay off another dozen to fend off a projected $1 million budget loss brought on by changes in the health care industry.
At the time, DeLong said the city could review a 2012 discussion on the possibility of changing the hospital to being independently owned.
That process began with information gathering, as the City Council and Hospital Board considered the benefits and drawbacks of possibly transitioning the hospital to an independent ownership model. Informational meetings for residents, hospital staff and the medical community took place, and the hospital remained under city ownership. The council did not take up DeLong’s suggestion.