Though Earth Day activities in Northfield need to be drastically altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers Mary Jo Cristofaro and Helen Forsythe still want to lead an event that called attention to the urgent need to care for the climate.
The organizers have helped plan a day full of online and virtual climate-related events April 25.
Live climate sessions will be live on Zoom and interpreted into American Sign Language:
• An address from Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell at 9 a.m.
• Presentations from Northfield Curbside Composting from 9:15 to 9:50 a.m.
• A presentation from Carleton College on geothermal systems from 10 to 10:35 a.m.
• Cannon River Watershed Partnership will discuss clean water and friendly lawn care from 11:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
• Lunch on your own from 12:05 to 12:30 p.m.
• A presentation from Main Street Project takes place from 12:30 to 1:05 p.m.
• Keynote Speaker Elaine Evans, University of Minnesota Bee Squad, will speak on pollinator conservation and climate action from 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.
• Novel Energy will discuss community solar gardens from 2 to 2:35 p.m.
• Northfield Climate Action Plan will present from 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
• The Citizens Climate Lobby will describe climate action scenarios from 3:30 to 4:05 p.m., and Northfield Cycling Without Age is scheduled to present from 4:15 to 4:50 p.m.
“We need to still find ways to be together and celebrate together and the fact that we can’t do it in person doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t happen,” Forsythe said.
Virtual activities around town will include picking up free sidewalk chalk kits with the Arts Guild from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Bridge Square, participating in virtual family yoga with Lila Yoga and Wellness from 9:15 to 10 a.m., or virtual yoga with Prema Yoga Studio from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Individual community trash clean-up begins at 10:30 a.m., and Story time Live from the Public Library is from 12:30 to 1:30. A virtual garden bed demonstration begins at 2 p.m., and a virtual bike maintenance demonstration is at 3 p.m.
Forsythe, 24, a 2014 Northfield High School graduate, said Northfielders has shown they value Earth Day and sustainability initiatives through such measures as the city’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for a carbon-free Northfield by 2040. She believes there is also buy-in for climate initiatives from Northfield colleges and businesses.