Benedictine Living Community announced on Friday it has opened in Northfield.
A press release states the building, at 2030 North Ave., is across from Northfield Hospital and Clinics and features independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.The facility includes chef-prepared meals made to order in a restaurant-style dining room, housekeeping and laundry services, a club room to enjoy cocktails, a beauty/barber shop and other amenities.
The release states the living community allows for easy living for people looking to pursue retirement plans. It has nearly 100 total apartments — 48 independent living, 24 assisted living and 25 memory care — ranging from 540 to 1,235 square feet, with a variety of floor plans and several “smart home” features.
“We are thrilled to open our doors and serve seniors from across the state,” Benedictine Housing Administrator Ken Kirkman said in the release. “Several residents have already moved in with more on the way, and we are excited to celebrate the opening of the community. The level of care and hospitality we provide is unmatched in the area. Family members know when they come to Benedictine Living Community of Northfield their loved ones are getting the best care with an array of amenities to enjoy.”
Benedictine Living Community Sales and Outreach Specialist Kernal Buhler said the facility “is a beautiful community that affords residents the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle.”
The living community is considered part of the Duluth-based Benedictine Health System, which is considered a nationally-recognized, non-profit senior care organization. The organization owns and manages assisted living and independent living communities across the upper Midwest and services in areas like therapy, rehabilitation, memory care, home health care, adult day and transitional care.
Benedictine Health System, Northfield Hospital and Clinics, St. Olaf College, Yanik Companies and Pope Architects collaborated on the senior living community plans. Benedictine Living Community will share their campus with the hospital. Walking paths and roadway connections will offer easy access to medical care for residents.