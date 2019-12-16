It was a tragic weekend on the snow and ice as a Faribault snowmobiler was charged with six felonies after reportedly striking a man who was ice fishing with friends Friday evening and a Montgomery sled driver was killed after hitting a vehicle at a Le Sueur County intersection.
Coy Allen Kreger, 23, of Faribault, was critically injured in the Friday crash on Cannon Lake. He suffered compound fractures in both legs, facial fractures and a potential traumatic brain injury, according to court records.
The snowmobile driver, 20-year-old Dennis D. Krenz, reportedly left the area where the group was fishing around 8 p.m. Friday. When he returned, he was driving without a headlight on and at a high speed, estimated at 50-60 mph. The impact vaulted Kreger over the snowmobile and into the air. He reportedly landed on his head.
Kreger was loaded onto a rescue sled and taken to the public access by Faribault Fire Department personnel. He was transferred by North Memorial Ambulance to District One Hospital for evaluation, then taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Krenz reportedly told a Rice County Sheriff’s investigator that his headlight was flickering on and off at the time of the crash and that he was going about 20 mph. The speed limit on lakes, waterways and trails is 50 mph.
Krenz admitted to having a couple of beers about three hours prior to the crash. Investigators conducted sobriety tests and obtained a search warrant allowing Krenz’s blood to be drawn. A preliminary breath test reportedly indicated Krenz has a blood alcohol level of .032.
It’s illegal for drivers under 21 in Minnesota to have any alcohol in their system no matter what type of vehicle they’re operating.
Krenz was also transported to District One Hospital for treatment. He was later arrested and taken to the county jail.
On Monday, Judge John Cajacob set Krenz’s bail at $5,000 with conditions, $50,000 with no conditions. His initial appearance is set for Dec. 26.
Krenz faces six counts of criminal vehicular operation, two of which include leaving the scene of an accident. He’s also charged with underage drinking and driving, a misdemeanor.
Driver killed
Larry Gene Haynes, 55, of Montgomery snowmobiler was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his sled into a vehicle, according to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial investigation indicates that Haynes was traveling northbound on a snowmobile trail at a high rate of speed. According to the release, it appeared that Haynes was unable to stop before the Lexington Road crossing, and struck the side of a westbound pickup truck. Haynes was ejected from the snowmobile.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue in Montgomery Township. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the release.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn on Monday said that while his office has seen few snowmobile crashes in recent years, drivers should remain alert — and sober — when operating a sled.
“With the crash Friday and the Le Sueur County crash Saturday, I want to remind everybody to drive responsibly and avoid alcohol,” he said. “When you’re riding a snowmobile you have less protection (than in a car or truck) and your reflexes aren’t as sharp when you’re impaired with alcohol or drugs.”
He also warned snowmobilers to be cautious at intersections and take unfavorable conditions such as bad weather and darkness into account when snowmobiling.