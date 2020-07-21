Northfielders will be required to wear masks across the city starting Aug. 1 to combat COVID-19.
Unanimous Northfield City Council action on Tuesday means restaurants and bars must require customers to wear a face covering when they are not seated at their table. Also, retail businesses will require customers to wear masks within their establishments and mandate employee face coverings when they are within 6 feet of another person. The ordinance covers public transportation services and people who are not socially distancing in gyms, fitness centers, places of worship, and sports and entertainment facilities.
Anyone who fails to comply with the ordinance will be asked to leave the establishment, and if the person refuses to do so, law enforcement could enforce trespassing laws. Businesses not in compliance could lose their city license. Fines are not planned for individuals or businesses, but that could be revised.
The ordinance would not cover people within election facilities, schools and colleges, personal care services/salons that are meeting current state requirements, medical facilities, crisis shelters, soup kitchens or similar establishments, children 8 years old or younger, those who are actively eating or drinking, people temporarily removing the face coverings for ID purposes, those who are unable to wear one due to a medical issue, disability or developmental problem, people who are speaking to an audience, the deaf or hard of hearing, youth sports participants, and in county, state and federal government buildings.
The plan is for the order to end in accordance with a lifting of the emergency declaration or governor action.
City Administrator Ben Martig said a primary goal of the ordinance is to prevent hospitals from being overrun and ensuring an adequate supply of protective equipment, and to minimize the potential risk of further adverse economic impacts continued shutdowns could pose for local businesses and employees. He said scientific evidence is increasing that cloth face coverings are essential to combating COVID-19, noting there are signs that the virus is highly contagious and has a long incubation period.
In introducing the motion, Councilor Suzie Nakasian called the measure “a very important step to take,” and suggested people approach complying as a way to protect each other.
Although he expressed support for the mandate, Councilor David DeLong acknowledged there will be people who push against the mandate. He suggested the city offer people without masks face coverings before shifting to fines if the suggestion is declined.
In response, City Attorney Chris Hood said cities like Mankato and Duluth have taken aggressive approaches in ensuring compliance, while other cities have allowed businesses to basically police themselves by at first requesting customers wearing masks before contacting law enforcement if they refuse to do so and don’t leave.
Northfield Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Elliott, who will become the police chief next month after current leader Monte Nelson retires, said if the city opts to enforce fines, that would necessitate the creation of an appeals system for those who are reprimanded.
Hospital, college leaders express support
Officials from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and Northfield Hospital & Clinics wrote letters of support for the proposal prior to the meeting.
“As we continue to fight this virus and the related pandemic, we have very few tools at our disposal,” NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl wrote. “Distancing, mask wearing and hygiene are the best public health steps we can take. Even though Minnesota is doing better than some other states at the moment, the potential to lose ground again is a real threat.”
Echoing statements he made at a hospital board meeting last month, Underdahl said wearing masks is now considered part of a political, cultural and ideological battle but is still a public health tool that will work if universal compliance occurs.
“Sadly, voluntary compliance seems to have hit a plateau at this point,” he said. “Consequently, an ordinance is a logical step for the good of all our citizens.”
Carleton President Steve Poskanzer and St. Olaf President David Anderson noted their institutions require faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear a face covering while in the presence of others, within indoor public spaces and outside public spaces when physical distancing of 6 feet or more isn’t maintained.
Council action comes as COVID-19 cases continue
COVID-19 is a disease that is seen as being primarily spread by respiratory droplets. The novel virus has a disproportionate impact on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Monday, Minnesota has had 47,497 confirmed cases, 903 newly reported cases and four deaths from Monday to Tuesday.
Statewide, Minnesota has seen 1,588 deaths. Rice County has had 919 reported cases and eight deaths.
At the last City Council meeting, counselors made masks mandatory for city-owned and operated facilities and expressed support for Gov. Tim Walz to enact a statewide mandate for facial coverings and masks for indoor places. Walz is expected to issue a statewide mask mandate this week and is considering whether school districts will return to in-person instruction. A decision on that is expected next week.
Fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel said she appreciated the broader impact the measure would have on the community.
“This is about public health and public safety protecting all of us until we have a vaccine,” she said.
Fellow Councilor Jessica Peterson White, owner of Content Bookstore, said the mandate is part of a necessary strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 to end the pandemic. She said a lack of leadership at other levels of government has made the situation worse locally, adding she believes the measure will improve the lives of front-line retail workers.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the tipping point on how the pandemic will progress in Northfield is likely to come with the introduction of a significant number of students into the city as college begins next month. She said that looming start makes it even more important to normalize mask-wearing to prevent the spread, adding that doing so would ease the pandemic and improve the economy. She said in turn, drug overdoses, mental health problems, failure to pay rent payments and other adverse situations would be reduced.