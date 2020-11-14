The Northfield Public Library has been open to the public since May, providing its many services to members of the community.
Reference Services Manager Katlin Heidgerken-Greene said the library has tried to adapt to serving its patrons in the ways it can that are both safe and accessible. Staff has also provided a variety of virtual programming for all ages.
Heidgerken-Greene says the library has been able to provide virtual programming throughout the pandemic, as staff pivoted toward that flexible option since the closure. This includes translating the library's weekly story times to a virtual format and having the children's librarians begin learning how to keep children engaged through an online platform. Since Spring, the Library has produced Baby Story times on Tuesdays, Bilingual Story times on Wednesdays and Family story times on Thursdays each week.
"I'd say we were pretty ahead of the game in comparison to other libraries by putting all three story times out every week over the summer," said Heidgerken-Greene.
The Library then moved into other programs focused for adults, such as virtual author talks online. In May, local author Joy Riggs hosted an author talk via an online platform where she did a reading about her book and talked about her process of researching and writing. Northfield author Susannah Shmurak discussed her new book about elderberries in October and most recently, author and professor of physics and astronomy Andrés Aragoneses joined patrons in a discussion in Spanish about his new science fiction book Nov. 12.
Although held in a different format, the Library's signature program series, its Hispanic Heritage Celebration, still showcased a variety of events as in years past.
"Historically, it's been really big and known as a multi-day and multi-performance series of events," said Heidgerken-Greene. "It didn't change, as we were still able to do a wide variety of events and showcase a variety of different performances in a virtual presentation."
Other events consisted of cooking demos, poetry readings and more. Heidgerken-Greene reports the celebration was both successful and exciting. It also weaves right into the Day of the Dead, celebrated virtually this year through dance, presentations about the day's history and a face painting video tutorial.
All adult book groups continue to meet virtually, while library staff continue to use their creativity to provide events that are able to receive lots of participants, without having to gather together as a group. Most recently, this was seen in the library's Terrifying Tales program for Halloween, where participants were asked to submit six-word horror stories. Heidgerken-Greene said there were over 100 entries and participants were able to drop submissions off in-person at the library or via social media or email.
"It was a fun way to tap into a community program that allowed people to be creative, and wasn't reliant on technology," added Heidgerken-Greene.
Through the various options available to the community, Heidgerken-Greene said the library staff are excited to be able to offer virtual programming and have patrons safely come into the library to get what they need.
"We look forward to seeing them if they come in, otherwise we will catch them online," said Heidgerken-Greene.