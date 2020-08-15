Greenvale Township recently received state recognition as one of 23 telecommuter-friendly communities throughout the state of Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, recognized communities, including counties, cities and townships, have committed to coordinating and partnering with stakeholders to promote the availability of regional telecommuting options. The program also brings communities considered by the state to be telecommuter-friendly together to share strategies and ideas on how best to promote the option.
Under the certification initiative passed last year by the Legislature, to participate in the voluntary program, communities must adopt a resolution stating their support for telecommuting and a single point of contact for coordinating telecommuting opportunities within their communities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear how important it is for the state to support telecommuting capabilities,” Walz said in a press release announcing the decision Aug. 7. “This initiative will help ensure options for remote work expand in our state, improving the quality of life for employees and encouraging economic vitality in communities throughout Minnesota.”
“We know that more Minnesotans than ever before are telecommuting for work, added Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “As we help Minnesota’s economy recover from the pandemic, telecommute-friendly policies add new opportunities for civic engagement and collaboration among Minnesota’s businesses, entrepreneurs and communities.”
The state views broadband development as a top priority and is seeking to create an awareness of the broadband divide between metropolitan areas and rural portions of the state. According to DEED, the number of workers teleworking was already increasing before the pandemic but jumped to nearly 45% in recent months. Data reportedly suggests that more than 1 million Minnesotans are now at least partially working remotely, accounting for more than one-third of Minnesota’s labor force.
To Angie Dickenson, executive director for the state’s Office of Broadband Development, telecommuting allows for people to remain on their chosen career path while living in a community that supports their desired quality of life.
“As Minnesotans have balanced work, school, and life from their kitchen tables, the need for telecommuter-friendly cities is more apparent than ever,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in the release. “The collaboration and support that telecommuter-friendly communities offer are critical to providing the flexibility Minnesotans need in the modern workplace.”