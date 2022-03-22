Rice County will continue to use staff to count absentee ballots. But this election season, it also will try to hire temporary staff invited from four political parties and will allow the public to watch ballot counting on a live video feed.
The changes come after some community members questioned the integrity of the last election. Rice County commissioners unanimously approved the plan Tuesday after several commissioners said they trust the process.
Each year, the county appoints a board to first accept or reject absentee and mail-in ballots and then count them on Election Day.
Rice County, like many other government bodies, traditionally has appointed staff to do that work.
“Minnesota statute has many deadlines for sending, receiving, accepting, rejecting and processing absentee ballots,” County Property Tax and Election Director Denise Anderson wrote in a memo to the Board of Commissioners. “Relying on our permanent full-time staff allows us to ensure these deadlines are met. It also ensures our ability to administer the absentees when we have an inability to predict the volume of ballots.”
But that practice is drawing scrutiny from some people, both locally and across the state.
At the last Board of Commissioners workshop, two members of the public asked board members to instead appoint community members representing political parties. Several community members were also in the audience Tuesday, but no public comments are accepted during business board meetings. Commissioners and Anderson said they’ve also received phone calls and emails from people concerned about election integrity.
Last week, a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling confirmed that counties and cities can have staff serve on absentee ballot boards if they have received training.
Conservative groups challenged that practice, filing lawsuits against Olmsted and Ramsey counties, and the cities of Duluth and Minneapolis. They argued absentee ballot board members should be held to the same party balance requirements as election judges at the polls.
“The crux of the issue,” states a letter from the Rice County Attorney’s Office explaining the case to the Rice County Board of Commissioners, “is that litigants argued that those appointed to absentee ballot boards must be appointed from lists of candidates provided by the major political parties in the state, as is required of election judges.”
But the Supreme Court justices ruled that state law sets a clear distinction between election judges and ballot board members. And state law allows the appointment of staff, who cannot be required to disclose if they are affiliated with a political party.
At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Anderson proposed and commissioners approved the continued use of county staff, but with the addition of some new staff and cameras.
Four to six temporary election clerks will be hired to serve on the ballot board, as well as assist with other election functions. Anderson said she will send the job posting to four political parties with an invitation for the parties to encourage members to apply. The invites will go to the Republican, DFL, Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis parties.
The temporary employees will be asked to share their party affiliation with Anderson and her deputy director.
The plan is for the directors to schedule the temporary workers to achieve party balance, Anderson said.
But the plan relies upon representatives of each party applying to work for the county, and Anderson said she cannot guarantee that will happen.
A camera will record a live feed when the board accepts and rejects ballots and counts ballots. Members of the public can watch the video feed from another room at the County Government Services Building.
Multiple commissioners applauded Anderson for implementing the additional measures.
“You’ve done a nice job trying to preserve the integrity of the election,” said Commissioner Jeff Docken.
“I compliment you and your staff for going over and above here,” said board Chair Jim Purfeerst.
Of the “several” calls and emails he’s received from concerned residents, Purfeerst said he did not receive any specific suggestions for changes to the system.
“There wasn’t one to give us an idea of what we could do to improve this,” he said.
Anderson said she has heard ideas, but none of them would be allowed by state law.
“I only can do what statute allows me to do,” she said. “A lot of these changes that I hear people wanting, that needs to be done at the state or federal level.”