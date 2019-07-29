A Farmington man who allegedly assaulted someone he knew with a knife in a domestic incident Thursday in Northfield was charged with three felonies the following day in Rice County District Court.
William Randall Saba Jr., 38, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree assault.
Court documents state Saba was charged after Northfield officers were dispatched to Viking Terrace mobile home park Thursday afternoon on a report of an assault. The alleged victim was described as holding a shirt to his chin and being covered in blood with a deep cut on the left side of his cheek, reportedly consistent with being slashed by a sharp object.
A witness reported seeing Saba enter the room and hold a knife to the alleged victim’s throat before she grabbed his arm and removed the knife from the position.
The alleged victim was taken to Northfield Hospital following the incident. In an interview, he said Saba had entered the room unannounced prior to the incident and tried to strangle him.
Court documents state Saba admitted holding the knife against the alleged victim’s throat and punching him in the face.
Judge Gary Larson set conditional bail for Saba at $35,000, contingent on him not having any contact with the alleged victim and following other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7.
As of Monday, Saba was not in custody in Rice County.