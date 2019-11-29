Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.