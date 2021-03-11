Northfield Public Schools administrators are speaking out against a controversial state House bill that would limit some teacher licensure renewals.
During a March 8 School Board meeting, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said Tier 2 teachers — educators who are operating under two-year licenses that can be renewed three times — might be adversely impacted by the bill, adding the proposal would limit their ability to be licensed and for the district to attract “quality candidates.” That concern is shared by Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City.
Changes the bill proposals:
• Allowing unlimited Tier 2 renewals for community and technical education teachers.
• Eliminating licensure exams as a requirement for Tier 3 licensure.
• Eliminating a pathway that would allow a Tier 2 licensed educator to advance to a Tier 3 licensure through three years of coursework and evaluations. Tier 3 licenses are good for three years and can be renewed indefinitely.
• Broadening exemptions for a bachelor’s degree requirement in certain subject areas if other criteria is met.
“This is not good for schools,” Hillmann said of the proposal.
Hillmann also took issue with what he called “a plethora” of proposed new state mandates. Though he said the desire to enact related policies is laudable, he added the time to do so isn’t now as districts continue to operate during the pandemic and face associated revenue impacts.
According to the Minnesota House of Representatives website, opponents of the legislation say the proposal would reduce teacher retention and negatively impact further diversification of the workforce. The bill was held over, as amended, by the House Education Policy Committee late last month, with plans to resume member discussions and questions. The bill is in the House committee process.
“I worry that creating all these different layers and all these different barriers make it really challenging to get teachers,” said Rochester school Principal Rob Scripture. “We can teach you how to teach math, and teach you how to teach writing, but I can’t teach you to have a passion for kids.”
However, some say the legislation will help education. Bill sponsor Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, noted the current licensure system was introduced in 2018 and created four tiers of teacher licenses.
“During those three years there has been constant engagement and analysis to determine what is working and what can be improved,” he said. “This bill works to stabilize the areas and provide clear and thoughtful pathways into the profession and proposed changes to address the barriers.”
State budget improvement, added federal funding to help
Hillmann noted the district expects the recent shift in the state budget forecast from a $1.4 billion deficit to $1.6 billion surplus to give the Legislature more tools to help school districts address the pandemic and associated impacts.
A proposal submitted by Gov. Tim Walz and the updated House plan includes expediting legislation to address declining enrollment aid that districts are facing during the pandemic, work Hillmann said is needed. Northfield Public Schools won’t receive approximately $440,000 in previously anticipated revenue this school year after nearly 70 students opted not to enroll due in part to concerns about COVID-19. The impact of that decrease is especially apparent in Northfield because approximately 55% of the district’s total general fund revenue is based on per-pupil state funding, and 70% of the budget is enrollment-based.
However, Northfield Public Schools could receive $3 million in relief as part of the recently-passed $1.9 trillion federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Of the $3 million, $650,000 would need to go toward addressing summer learning loss.