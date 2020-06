Local artist Wendell Arneson has donated a painting he created during the pandemic titled “Light Among the Darkness" to Northfield Shares. Arneson’s work can be seen in the window of By All Means Printing, 17 Bridge Square, Northfield. Online bidding runs from 8 a.m. June 19 to 8 p.m. June 26 on the Northfield Shares website, northfieldshares.org. Proceeds from the auction benefit local nonprofits.