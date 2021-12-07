Clue 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 7
Swingin’ around the mulch and trees
From the west side to the east
Fun as far as the eye can see
For the greatest to the least
Flyin’ around the open space
Colors launch into the sky
Take your best shot, or set a pace
Jump in and have a cry
Everyone is feeling oh so happy, doin’ their thing
Voices, laughter, bodies moving,
Get togethers, tunes a grooving
Clue 1 — Monday, Dec. 6
(To the tune of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”)
Rockin’ around the path of old
Let the fresh air sink right in
Bundle up warm, don’t catch a cold
Follow rules and do not sin
Snoopin’ around on public ground
You may look like you’re a fool
So many spots it could be found
Just do not go near the pool
You may get a hunch ‘bout every morning, when you hear
Voices reading clues and chiding
Seek and find just where it’s hiding