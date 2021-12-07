Northfield Snowflake Ornament Hunt 2021

Clue 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 7

Swingin’ around the mulch and trees

From the west side to the east

Fun as far as the eye can see

For the greatest to the least

Flyin’ around the open space

Colors launch into the sky

Take your best shot, or set a pace

Jump in and have a cry

Everyone is feeling oh so happy, doin’ their thing

Voices, laughter, bodies moving,

Get togethers, tunes a grooving

Clue 1 — Monday, Dec. 6

(To the tune of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”)

Rockin’ around the path of old

Let the fresh air sink right in

Bundle up warm, don’t catch a cold

Follow rules and do not sin

Snoopin’ around on public ground

You may look like you’re a fool

So many spots it could be found

Just do not go near the pool

You may get a hunch ‘bout every morning, when you hear

Voices reading clues and chiding

Seek and find just where it’s hiding

