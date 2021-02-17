Voters in each of Rice County’s townships will have the chance to make their views on local government known on Tuesday, March 9, when annual elections will be held and levies reviewed at annual town meetings.
At a minimum, each township will select its treasurer along with one member of the Board of Supervisors. A handful of townships will also have special elections to fill a vacancy or vacancies on their board. Elected in even years, clerks serve two-year terms, while supervisors serve staggered three -ear terms.
Located just southwest of Northfield and Dundas, Bridgewater Township is a special case. Voters there will choose to fill four of the five seats on the Township Board, which was expanded last year by a referendum, as well as the treasurer's position.
Treasurer Debbie Salba and incumbent Supervisor Glen Castore, currently the board chair, are both running unopposed. However, the other three races on the ballot will be contested by both a challenger and incumbent.
For "seat B," which will expire in 2022, incumbent Andy Ebeling is running against Nathan Menge, who unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the Board last year. Andy Ebling was appointed to fill the seat previously occupied by his father Gary, who died last July.
For "seat E," which expires in 2023, incumbent Tom Hart is running against Roger Helgeson, and for seat D, which expires in 2024, incumbent Tracy Jonkman will try to fend off Mike Little. Both seats were created by the voters last year when they expanded the town board from three to five members.
Races in other townships will be less hotly contested, though a write-in option is always available.
Warsaw Township will have to hold its election and annual meeting at the Morristown Community Center instead of its own town hall. That's because several weeks ago a vehicle smashed into the town hall and did significant damage. Board Chair Ryan Witte said that at this point, the Board is leaning towards building an entirely new Town Hall instead of repairing the old one, based on information from its insurance company as well as a history of crashes which have damaged the building.
However, no formal decision has been made and there are plenty of factors to consider. As for the crash itself, Rice County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jesse Thomas said that alcohol and speed both appeared to have been possible factors.
Webster Township will have a referendum on whether or not to make the clerk's position an appointed one. Current clerk Roger VanVeldhuizen said that the measure makes sense because it would enable the board to choose a well qualified candidate.
Unlike state-run elections, which mandate that every polling place be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., each township sets its own election day schedule. Absentee voting is available at the Rice County Government Center during normal business hours, as during federal and state elections.
Below is a list of candidates for each race, poll hours and annual meeting times.
Bridgewater Township
Location: 500 Railway St. S, Dundas,
Township Treasurer: Debbie Salba is unopposed.
Supervisor Seat A: Glen Castore is unopposed.
Supervisor Seat B (special election, one-year term): Incumbent Andy Ebeling is being challenged by Nathan Menge.
Supervisor Seat D: Incumbent Tracy Jonkman is being challenged by Mike Little.
Supervisor Seat E (special election, two-year term): Tom Hart is being challenged by Roger Helgeson.
Polling hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City Township
Location: 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault
Township Treasurer: Pam Wunderlich is unopposed.
Supervisor: Preston Bauer is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 4-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:15 p.m.
Erin Township
Location: 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale
Township Treasurer: Elgin Trcka is unopposed.
Supervisor: Jim Cihak is unopposed.
Polling hours: 3-8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest Township
Location: 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault
Township Treasurer: Elaine Trnka is unopposed.
Supervisor: William Malecha is unopposed.
Polling hours: 2-8 p.m., annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown Township
Location: 402 Division St. S, Morristown,
Township Treasurer: Vicky Timm is unopposed.
Supervisor: Incumbent Kevin Kuball is being challenged by Andrew Wagner.
Polling hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield Township
Location: 10901 110th St. E, Northfield
Township Treasurer: Jessica Hubers is unopposed
Supervisor: Ronald Sommers is unopposed.
Polling hours: 2-8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Richland Township
Location: 9985 240th St. E Faribault
Township Treasurer: Alan Meyer is unopposed.
Supervisor: Steve Johnson is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m. annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville Township
Location: 7250 154th Street West, Faribault
Township Treasurer: Sue Martin is unopposed.
Supervisor: Joe Pesta is unopposed.
Polling hours: 3-8 p.m., annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott Township
Location: 4020 240th St. E, Faribault
Township Treasurer: Carrie Heiderschiedt is unopposed.
Supervisor: Rick Heiderscheidt is unopposed.
Supervisor (special election, one-year term): Don Novak is unopposed.
Polling hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw Township
Location: 22955 Dalton Ave., Faribault
Township Treasurer: Ron Kuball is unopposed.
Supervisor: Ron Wegner and Andy Hopkins are running to replace Pat Brown.
Polling hours: Polling hours: 4-8 p.m., annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Webster Township
Location: 4175 Delano Avenue Webster, MN, 55088
Township Treasurer: Bob Michel is unopposed.
Supervisor: Charles Rud is unopposed.
Special Question: Shall Option B, providing for the appointment of the clerk by the township board, be adopted for the government of the township?
Polling hours: 3-8 p.m., annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.
Wells Township
Location: 18400 Roberds Lake Blvd. Faribault
Township Treasurer: Flavia Berg is unopposed.
Supervisor: Colin Johnson is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 2-8 p.m., annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland Township
Location: 9641 50th Street West Veseli,
Township Treasurer: Gary Bruggenthies is unopposed.
Supervisor: Diane Johnson is unopposed.
Polling hours: 11 a.m-8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling Township
Location: 8492 Nerstrand Blvd. Nerstrand
Township Treasurer: Marilyn Danks is unopposed.
Supervisor: Ron Keller is unopposed.
Polling Hours: Polling hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.