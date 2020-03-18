The Northfield City Council on Tuesday unanimously green-lighted a 1-megawatt solar farm on St. Olaf College land after runoff concerns caused by a current 1-megawatt on-site solar farm were eased.
The planned solar farm, expected to be in Dakota County and operated by Minneapolis-based renewable energy developer Hyacinth Solar, is projected to take up approximately 10 acres and be able to power 258 homes annually. The solar farm will be next to another owned by a separate company.
Construction is slated to begin this spring and be completed this year.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell noted the land owner directly to the west of the proposed solar farm is owned by a different owner, and asked if concern expressed by a landowner at a Planning Commission meeting over solar farm runoff had been addressed.
City Engineer David Bennett replied that the proposed project satisfies city code. He noted there are pervious surface provisions on the current application that weren’t on the previous solar farm development, adding St. Olaf and city representatives have met to discuss issues on the existing site on an ongoing basis.
Councilor David DeLong expressed concern about city code in lieu of the current solar facility fulfilling requirements but still having excess runoff.
“Maybe we should look at changing the code a little bit,” he said.
Despite his apprehension, DeLong said he was glad Bennett made changes to the planned solar farm, he hopes that alleviates any issues, and he supports installation.
Fellow Councilor Brad Ness said he is confident runoff issues with the current site can be resolved, adding he was becoming more comfortable with the new site due to its additional restrictions and planning amendments.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian and Pownell said the project nicely intertwines with the city’s commitment to developing more solar energy as it seeks to transition to carbon neutrality by 2040. Pownell noted such plans are complicated when taking into account the problems surrounding property owners have faced and the corresponding ag land reduction. In supporting the measure, she said she hoped such issues would be taken care of.
Hyacinth Solar Associate Marta Jensen said stormwater will not impact existing drainage patterns, and features have been designed to discharge water in a less concentrated way. Native and pollinator-friendly vegetation have been shown to prevent soil erosion and benefit high-value agriculture crops. The site will be seeded with a native grass mix.
Hyacinth has approved a plan laying out the conditions relating to meeting discharge rates.
The company plans to loosen soils to ensure they do not act as impervious substances. An enforcement section states a city investigation is required to determine non-compliance and then work with the city attorney to bring the solar farm back into compliance.
The solar farm cannot increase runoff from current rates.
Developers have added a stormwater basin at the request of the city engineer, along with other changes intended to decrease runoff.
The solar farm is proposed as a community solar garden through Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community Program. In 2013, state legislation directed the Minneapolis-based utility to create a program for community solar gardens. The program is overseen by the state’s Public Utilities Commission, and a community solar garden is considered a centralized, shared solar project connected to the energy grid that has multiple subscribers. Each subscriber receives a credit on their Xcel Energy electric bill based on the production of the solar facility and their subscription share.
The initiative is limited to in-state Xcel Energy customers, and subscribers must be within the same county or within an adjacent county. Each subscriber can subscribe for up to 40% of a community solar garden. There must be a minimum of five subscribers per solar garden.