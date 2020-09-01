Rice County’s Board of Commissioners started the process of piecing together their first budget of the COVID-19 era on Tuesday, with an eye to using fiscal restraint while maintaining or increasing funds for key services.
According to County Administrator Sara Folsted, county taxpayers could expect a levy increase of around 6.49% if the preliminary 2021 budget were to pass without any changes. That’s slightly higher than last year’s final increase but lower than last year’s initial projections.
“I would like to see it come down, but with everything that’s going on right now, I’m not sure how far we can move it,” said Commissioner Dave Miller, the board’s current chair. “Hopefully some more information will help us make a decision of where we’re going to be at.”
The board needs to approve a preliminary levy by month’s end. From that point, it can lower the levy by cutting the 2021 budget until December, when it’s required to approve a final budget, but it can’t raise the levy from the preliminary figure.
Folsted emphasized that given the situation with COVID, just how much funding the county will have to provide services, especially those mandated by the state and federal governments, remains uncertain.
“We’ll have to keep our eye on it,” she said. “This fall, we plan on communicating with the state what our needs are locally.”
At this point, the county is expecting fewer transfer payments when it comes to aid from the state, and the county will pay a larger share of public health costs. In addition to that, personnel costs continue to rise, with an increase of roughly 7%.
The Sheriff’s Department has also asked for a significant increase in funding to cover the cost of providing an additional shift. Folsted said that if budget constraints are sufficiently tight, the county may have to look at paying for that in another way.
The bill for the county’s business assistance costs is finally starting to come due as well, with several large projects now on receiving tax abatement. In addition, after falling last year, the county’s Highway Department budget is slated to take a sharp upward turn. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe told the board Tuesday that the additional investment in highway equipment is much needed. In order to keep up with maintenance needs, he said the board should plan on spending roughly $700,000 a year on equipment, a level it has not met recently.
“Over the last two years, we’ve been able to use bonding funds to pay for our capital equipment, and the year before that we used a big chunk of the fund balance,” he said. “Those are not sustainable this year.”
The board also discussed funding requests from various area nonprofits. Although the amounts requested by organizations like the HOPE Center and SEMCAC were small, many organizations have asked for increases this year.
Folsted urged the board to consider devoting a bit of money to help Lonsdale’s public library provide resources comparable to other libraries in the area. That won support from the board and especially Commissioner Jeff Docken, who represents the city.
Folsted also encouraged the board to increase and equalize funding for both the Faribault and Northfield libraries. Under her plan, both libraries would receive a flat $6,000 in assistance. Currently, Faribault’s library receives more funding than Northfield’s, though both receive less than $6,000.
“I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason for why we’ve done that,” said Commissioner Galen Malecha, who represents much of Northfield. “I think it would make sense to equalize it.”
While it isn’t an independent organization, Folsted also encouraged the board to consider devoting $50,000 to the Rice County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Given the housing shortage in both Northfield and Faribault, Malecha argued such a move is long overdue.
“We should definitely start doing that,” he said.