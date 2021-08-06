A new internet service provider, MetroNet, begins its buildout of a fiber-optic network accessible to more than 85% of Northfield residents and businesses Monday, Aug. 9.
MetroNet has an agreement with the city of Northfield to install a citywide fiber-optic network either underground or on existing utility poles. This provides residents an additional choice for internet, television, and telephone bringing competition into the marketplace.
Residents and business in the first construction areas have received a letter and postcard from MetroNet with information on the construction schedule. MetroNet has also placed yard markers in the construction areas and flags or paint that identify underground utilities.
Concerns should be addressed directly to MetroNet via telephone or through their website. In addition, residents can track construction progress on the MetroNet website at bit.ly/3xuq61K.