Nursing homes in Northfield have elected to restrict all non-essential visitation to protect their residents and staff from COVID-19.
Three Links Care Center, Northfield Retirement Community and Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ Long Term Care Center made the move in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendations, said the nursing homes.
Older people are particularly vulnerable to the disease — people aged 80 and older have a mortality rate of almost 15%, according to the Chinese Centers for Disease and Prevention.
“Older adults are more susceptible to the virus so it’s really important for nursing homes to make sure that they’re protecting the health of residents as best they can,” said Northfield Hospital and Clinics Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann.
The Long Term Care Center has also suspended volunteer activities, limited which staff can enter the Center and is screening anyone who requests to enter, Spethmann said.
Communication workers for Three Links Center and Northfield Retirement Community would not comment on the potential impact a coronavirus outbreak could have on the centers. None of the nursing homes would comment on whether residents have been tested for the virus.
As of yet, the facilities have not established a plan for dealing with the virus should it hit town or the facility itself aside from continuing to follow MDH and CMS recommendations, the nursing homes said.
COVID-19 has sickened at least 14 people in Minnesota and more than 144,000 around the world. On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a statewide peacetime emergency and President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.