Public health leaders say 500 COVID-19 vaccinations will have been given by the end of this week in Rice County as local officials seek to vaccinate more emergency workers and the federal government quickens the rollout pace.
The county's Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw noted Rice County is working with Northfield Hospital & Clinics to vaccinate priority groups. The 500 vaccinations have gone toward 1a1 and 1a2 workers — groups centered in hospitals, clinics and assisted living facilities.
Rice County is just starting to invite 1a3 workers to be vaccinated. Considered a large group, such workers include those who are not part of a large health care system, like independent clinics, eye doctors, chiropractors, physical therapists, school nursing staff and outpatient medical practices such as pharmacies and mental health behavior centers. Also, those who work in correctional spaces as well as group home residents and staff will be vaccinated in the next group.
In noting that Rice County is following the advice of the Minnesota Department of Health during the vaccination process, Ackman-Shaw said doses are being limited by the amount of vaccine that has been distributed by the federal government. Facing a slower-than-hoped coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Trump administration earlier this week moved to speed the delivery of shots to more people. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a series of major changes to increase supply of vaccines, extend eligibility to more seniors and provide more locations for people to get shots.
One change includes the federal government basing each state’s allocation of vaccines partly on how successful states have been in administering those already provided. Azar also said the government will stop holding back the required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, practically doubling supply. Both those shots require two doses to achieve optimum protection.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of Friday 162,040 people had received COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota. The daily report found 24,745 had received the vaccine series.
Ackman-Shaw expects the change will make it easier for local public health officials to plan ahead and have larger vaccination clinics, adding that it is difficult to predict how long public health measures will be needed because of the uncertain time frame regarding the vaccine rollout and possible other variants. She said in the meantime, mask wearing is still recommend, as is avoiding large gatherings and hand washing.
Ackman-Shaw noted as of Thursday, Rice County was unsure of whether any vaccines will be shipped to the county next week.
So far, Ackman-Shaw said vaccine side effects so far have been limited to sore arms and some swelling at the injection site, adding those limited impacts show the body of the patient is reacting and creating virus antibodies.