A talented choir with a unique perspective will perform at St. Olaf later this month.
The 64-voice Together in Hope Choir performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Boe Chapel on the St. Olaf campus.
The choir brings together top Minnesota singers and will be accompanied by an orchestra of St. Olaf students and faculty. The group hopes to raise awareness of the need for unity between Catholics and Protestants and Catholics and Lutherans. They hope shared communion between Catholics and Lutherans takes part someday.
“Our message for this particular trip has to do with the reconciliation between Protestants and Catholics, which has created in many places lots of cultural strife and violence,” said member Brittany Kallman Arneson. “Ireland and Northern Ireland is a good example of that, but across the world, there have been more public and less public. The strife looks different in different places.”
The free concert broadly covers classical, choral and orchestral music. It consists of two long works with multiple movements and follows the liturgical structure of a Mass. The words are Biblical and focus on unity.
The Together in Hope Choir plans to perform two major works they last played at the International Festival of Sacred Music and Art in Rome, Italy, last fall. Both pieces are by Norwegian composer Kim Andre Arnesen and explore themes of interfaith and reconciliation. They again performed those pieces in February at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.
The Together in Hope Project works to advance Christian reconciliation through song. Last year’s tour of the Vatican came out of the founders’ efforts to secure an invitation from the Vatican to bring music they commissioned for the 501st anniversary of the Reformation to Rome.
During the Vatican visit, the group performed in the Sistine Chapel during a private tour of the Vatican museums for their group of 200. They sang for Pope Francis and spoke with him at the General Audience Oct. 31 and opened the International Festival of Sacred Music and Art at the Papal Basilica St. Paul Outside the Walls.
“It was just kind of a surreal whirlwind,” said member Brittany Kallman Arneson. “It was really wonderful.”
The group also sang at the All Saints Day Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.
Brittany spoke highly of the Together in Hope Choir. A Northfield native who attended Bethel University, Arneson sang in the Northfield Youth Choirs and Northfield High School Choir.
“I grew up singing,” she said. “I’ve been a choral singer my own life and have sang in some phenomenal choirs. “This is one of the best choirs that I’ve ever sang in my whole life.”
The choir consists of everyone from recent college graduates to retired people.
“It’s really just incredible music,” she said. “It’s really meaningful to sing. It’s really fun to sing. It’s fun to sing in the choir because the quality of music making is so high.”
The group decided to come to Northfield because of the number of St. Olaf connections in the choir.
“It felt like a natural place to come,” Arneson said.