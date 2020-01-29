Local government budgets have taken a major hit due to the state’s propensity to overvalue industrial properties, a trend that stretches back nearly a decade.
That’s according to the latest tax abatement report from Rice County Property Tax & Elections Director Denise Anderson. Across the county, refunds on overvalued properties cost local government agencies nearly $1 million dollars. Of that, $275,000 in county taxes was clawed back by affected property owners.
Just over a quarter of those re-evaluations have cost the county money, while local school districts and municipalities have been hit hard. The reassessments also affect the Rice County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is funded by its own separate tax.
The vast majority of properties affected were corporate-owned properties evaluated by the state. Most properties are evaluated on a yearly basis by the county, but properties owned by corporations with holdings spanning many counties are evaluated by the state. They include pipelines and railroads.
Tax court judges are now regularly ordering tax refunds stretching back nearly a decade, putting years of revenues at risk. The re-evaluation makes changes in more recent evaluations likely, and each year of reassessment adds a 4% interest charge. In 2019, that amounted to $70,000 coming out of county reserves.
“Nobody knows exactly why this is happening,” Anderson said. “The state needs to figure out why they’ve been valuing it so high.”
At this point, Rice County’s hit has been small enough, and its fiscal management historically prudent enough, that it has been able to cover the funds through reserves, according to County Finance Director Paula O’Connell.
Still, the tax re-evaluations are likely to have reverberations into the future, forcing levy increases and/or limiting the amount of money the county has available to invest in economic development, infrastructure and the like. Furthermore, it’s no guarantee that the county won’t be taking a big hit next year through the tax abatement process, and perhaps into the foreseeable future. Anderson said many of the biggest tax cases the county faces cases remain incomplete.
However, not all local government entities have been so lucky. Some counties — and townships — have seen their entire operating budgets wiped out by the re-assessments, forcing them to dramatically raise their levies in the upcoming year.
“It doesn’t affect every county, but it affects a lot of counties,” said Anderson’s assistant. “Some have 200 parcels affected, while others have only seen 50 parcels affected.”
Among the most worried are administrators in 13 northern Minnesota counties which have been sued by pipeline giant Enbridge. The case, which is currently being heard before the Minnesota Supreme Court, threatens to cost local governments millions, potentially necessitating state aid.
In response, local government officials have asked St. Paul to take a look at its tax valuation formula. The Association of Minnesota Counties has lobbied the legislature hard, saying that the current system is making life extremely difficult for local governments.
“We want to make sure property taxpayers aren’t left on the hook, and that assessments are reliable and dependable,” said Matt Hilgart, government relations manager for the League of Minnesota Cities. “Right now, folks don’t know what they can rely on in terms of revenue.”
For her part, Anderson speculated that an entire restructuring of the tax system, such as taxing production or use rather than land value, might provide the clearest alternative.
“This is manageable, but it needs to be fixed,” she said.