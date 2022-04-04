Teaching elementary school children about healthy eating involves a lot more than explaining the food pyramid.
Along with nutritional facts, trivia questions, and a history lesson about scurvy, Julia Reed, a Kinesiology major at St. Olaf College, included pirates — and a delicious tasting of three citrus fruits.
As Reed clicked through a slide presentation in front of an after school class of 15 third, fourth and fifth graders at Greenvale Park Community School Thursday, Diego Calvario Bravo was at the side of the room cutting oranges and grapefruit into sampling slices.
"Can you name some fruits that are citrus?" Reed asked the students.
Hands shot up in the air. "Orange, tomato, lettuce," the children answered.
"It's not KFC," said one boy.
Reed, Bravo and Taylor Strelow, community school coordinator, handed out plates to each student with an orange slice, a wedge of grapefruit and an unpeeled tangerine.
For many of the third, fourth and fifth graders in the Healthy Ways after school program, bites of orange, tangerine and grapefruit may be the only food they eat all day that isn't processed.
"Healthy Ways champions healthy habits and lifestyles for children and families by providing educational and fun nutrition and physical activity programming," explained Bravo.
Bravo, is the coordinator of Healthy Ways, a signature program of the poverty-fighting nonprofit organization Harlem Children's Zone (HCZ). He is a 2021 graduate of St. Olaf College, who double-majored in kinesiology and Latin American studies.
Healthy Ways, the evidence-based program by HCZ, launched in January in Northfield at Greenvale and in Faribault at the Jefferson Elementary Community School. Local funding for Healthy Ways was provided by Allina and by Rice County Public Health through a competitive "Moving Health Equity to Action" grant from the Minnesota Department of health.
Reed, a teaching assistant for Jennifer Holbein, assistant professor of Kinesiology, said is volunteering with Healthy Ways because she has a passion for community engagement along with her overriding interest in helping people improve their lives through movement. She has also worked with seniors at 50North helping them learn ways to prevent falling by assisting with their balance and mobility.
"Kinesiology is the study of the body's movement," explained Holbein. Kinesiology specialists, she explained, use their knowledge of human physiology and movement to help recover patients' mobility and improve their lives through exercise.
Bravo a Northfield native, also studied with Holbein. He said he had a personal reason for considering a career in health when he injured his knee during junior year at Northfield High School and the prescribed physical therapy sessions introduced him to the world of exercise science.
As someone who grew up in Northfield and participated in programs like TORCH, Bravo said he has a unique perspective on the needs and challenges faced by people in the community. He has spent the past several months getting to know children and families at the two participating schools, and connecting with local people and organizations that can play a part in the Healthy Ways program.
He said planned activities include daily physical activity and weekly nutrition lessons for children, as well as an eight-week workshop where parents and children together learn new recipes and tips for healthy eating.
“If anyone has any questions about what we’re hoping to do, or about the program itself, please reach out,” Bravo said. “I really want to talk to the families one-on-one, and say, ‘Hey, your child should come to this, it could be really useful.’”