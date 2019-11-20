Northfield Public Schools employs a multi-pronged approach to ensure students are consistently attending classes.
Northfield High School Assistant Principal Marnie Thompson said officials run attendance information at least every two weeks and have student support teams at every school who review that information. They evaluate students who miss more than 10% of school days because of the impact that amount of absences has on their education.
Officials then seek to determine what is getting in the way of the student consistently attending school. There can be a number of reasons why that happens, including persistent mental or physical health issues, bullying and transportation. For students who miss more than 10% of school days, the district conducts personalized outreach, including sending letters every two weeks. They also do home visits and attendance contracts, which outline what the district, parents and students can do to increase attendance when it becomes an issue.
Thompson, who has monitored K-12 attendance in Northfield for 14 years, said she does not expect the school to ever have 100% attendance but does anticipate incremental improvements.
She said some students do not have the ability to access the Schoology app when they are not in school, which can place them further behind their peers. Schoology enables students and parents to have access to documents, assignments and updates from teachers, advisers and administrators. Thompson noted every year is slightly different in terms of attendance and can vary based on a flu outbreak, severe weather or other factors.
She said attendance so far this year has felt “fairly steady.”
The high school’s flex period allows students to have time to decompress and reduce stress.
“It’s all about student engagement,” Thompson said.
At a Northfield School Board meeting earlier this month, Middle School Principal Greg Gelineau said he has noticed an increase in the number of students missing at least 10 days of school so far this year.
Gelineau noted that despite overall attendance concerns, attendance among Hispanic students has risen compared to the average rate reported by the Minnesota Department of Education. He suggested the increase was at least partially due to an outreach program for Hispanic families, during which a meal is served and the district provides an overview of operations.
The state is seeking consistent attendance rates above 95% by next year with no demographics falling below 90%. Absences consisting of an activity led by a school employee will not be counted. Over the last five years, attendance at Northfield Middle School has hovered slightly below 90%, while at the high school, attendance rates have typically ranged in the low 80s to upper 70s. That discrepancy has been attributed to high schoolers being absent on college visits and other activities.
Gelineau acknowledged there is not a lot he will be able to do to alleviate students missing more than 10 days of school a year except to educate parents on the connection between consistent attendance and academic performance.
He noted he is OK with students missing some school time in extraordinary circumstances, but added the older they get, the more of a challenge it becomes to stay up to date when they are absent. To Gelineau, missing school for routine vacations can send the message that there are more important priorities than education.