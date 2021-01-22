Ellie Ims knew she wanted to give back.
As a third grader at Sibley Elementary School, Ims had trouble reading. It was Northfield teachers who helped her develop her skills and become proficient.
More than a decade later, Ims is a senior at Bethany Lutheran College with hopes of starting a career as an elementary educator. But before she can do that, Ims is student teaching in Josh Spitzack’s third-grade classroom at Greenvale Park Elementary School where she'll be until April. Attracted to student teach in a school she said is known for its elite status, Ims conducts Zoom meetings and catches up with students to see if they need help during a time of distance learning, expected to last until at least Jan. 18.
“It’s challenging, but once everything goes back to normal it will feel normal again,” she said.
Ims, who already had three or four student teaching placements in the Mankato area, plans to be a licensed K-6 teacher and hopes to work with either first or second graders, in Northfield or in another district in the region. Still, she said her experience in Spitzack’s class is opening her mind to the possibility of teaching older students.
To Ims, teaching students in that age range is an attractive proposition because they are in the foundational stages of learning to read, one of the most crucial components of development as they move to other lessons. She also enjoys intertwining different instructional subjects into her teaching, an approach she said enhances student development.
Ims sees a connection between the academic side of school and the social components of education, including making friends and forging memories with classmates.
“I want to be supportive,” Ims said.
A 2017 Northfield High School graduate, she played soccer her freshman and sophomore years of college. Then, she took a year off and has since made the dean’s list. To Ims, Bethany, a small school of less than 1,000 students, provides her with the chance to forge strong relationships with teachers. Most of her teaching classes only have seven people.
She graduates in May and will apply for jobs over the next few months as she gets her teaching license.
Spitzack said Ims has been “great.” He expects students to become more familiar with her as time goes on, adding that she has already helped them with practice work.
“She really understands right now how important it is to build relationships with students,” he said.