Northfield Human Rights Commission members described the racial equity work groups across the city have recently undertaken during a virtual meeting Thursday with a state commissioner.
In comments before Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Northfield HRC member Barbara Wornson talked about Northfield being the first city in Minnesota to pass a municipal ID program for all residents, adding that the city was one of the first municipalities to sign a statement last November acknowledging that land in the area once belonging to members of the Wapekute tribe. Local activist Mar Valdecantos said is necessary to de-emphasize Minnesota’s colonial past.
Northfield also hosts an annual community picnic intended to draw the city’s immigrant community and low-income residents, and Hispanic Heritage Month in September. Valdecantos said Rice County Neighbors United along with several other community organizations have started anti-racist work on housing, education, community climate and business initiatives
Northfield School Board member Tom Baraniak, who also serves on the HRC, noted the school district has been active in issues with a human rights component, including the renaming of Sibley Elementary School to Spring Creek Elementary, a move he introduced. The original name had drawn ire from some Northfielders because the building’s namesake, the first Minnesota governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, participated in the execution of 38 Dakota Indians following the 1862 war in southern Minnesota. Inside the renamed building, plaques describing the history of the school and of iSibley will be installed.
Northfield Public Schools is also replacing its mascot logo, a symbol some say is racist and promotes an improper caricature of Asian-Americans.
Lucero, who was appointed to her position in January 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, said the change would be supported by the Coalition of Asian Leaders.
Lucero said the department enforces the “strongest civil rights laws in the country.” The HRC uses the Minnesota Human Rights Act in enforcing such standards. Some of the work the statewide HRC includes auditing contractors to ensure equal pay for men and women, following up on discrimination reports, fulfilling diversity goals, and supporting transgender students. Lucero said her department has “worked hard” to solve problems while changing improving systems.
She noted Minnesota is considered a focal point of national conversations centering on race and equity, with the ongoing murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd and an increase in the number of hate crimes directed at the Asian-American population during COVID-19.
Lucero noted the department no longer requires the person who experienced discrimination to reach out. Instead, bystanders can call and report problematic behavior. All data gathered by the HRC is protected under state public records law, a policy Lucero said ensures the safety Minnesotans who crossed the border illegally.
Northfield HRC member Matthew Lovick said people who are against taking the COVID-19 vaccine have expressed concern that they will be discriminated against through the use of vaccine passports. Lucero noted the Human Rights Act only protects classes of people, including race, color, national origin, sex and other components. However, she said the Americans with Disabilities Act protects those who need to work from home, or can’t wear face masks because they need to read non-verbal communication during conversation.
Lucero said there is bipartisan support for ending pay disparities and human rights initiatives. However, Lucero, who experienced conversion therapy when she was 15, said she supports banning the practice statewide.