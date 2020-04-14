Faribault Fire Department Capt. Matt DeGrood is among the local firefighters dedicating their time to respond to emergencies.
The one trait that seems to bind so many people who serve, including DeGrood, is a desire to help others.
DeGrood, a Faribault native, graduated from Bethlehem Academy before venturing to college, eventually getting his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Minnesota School of Business. It was during that time that DeGrood started with the fire department as a paid on-call employee.
DeGrood, who opted for a career as a first responder over one in business administration, is one of nine full-time firefighters in the department. In addition, Faribault has 24 part-time firefighters, along with Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and an administrative assistant.
“I like it, love it,” DeGrood said of his job. He enjoys the variety the job affords and is aware that a job in business administration likely would have included a lot of office work.
DeGrood realized after working at a hardware store in high school and considering a career in law enforcement that he enjoyed helping others solve problems — something he still appreciated
That’s not to say there aren’t downsides to the job. DeGrood doesn’t always have holidays off, which wasn’t a big deal before he got married but has become more difficult as his family has grown and gotten older. Emergency calls at inopportune times, however, have allowed him to show his children the importance of sacrifice and having a good moral foundation, attributes he had learned from his family, including his uncle, who was also a Faribault firefighter.
DeGrood’s job as a firefighter goes well beyond fighting fires. He often serves as a source of empathy for people whose lives have just been upended, making a life-altering situation feel a little less severe.
“This job can be very rewarding,” he said. “At times you’re helping people with situations they don’t see as solvable.”
Northfield firefighter and native Samuel Lane feels the same way about serving. A Northfield High School graduate, Lane, 32, has spent the majority of his life in the community and been a paid on-call firefighter with Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services for the last 2½ years.
Lane’s Fire Department job leaves him on-call on a 24/7 basis. Whenever his pager sounds, he leaves whatever situation he’s in to help those in need.
On a typical day, Northfield first responders receive one or two calls lasting an hour or slightly less.
Northfield first responders also participate in fire prevention education for children within the community and host public tours of the Fire Station, along with community service, a food drive fundraiser and ongoing training three times a month.
Firefighting allows Lane to find a meaningful way to serve family and friends within the community. He believes it is essential to be there for others in times of crisis.
In addition to his volunteer work, Lane is a senior software developer at LiteSentry in Northfield, helping to manufacture inspection equipment for the glass industry. Like DeGrood, he sees helping others during their most difficult moments as a major upside to his job in the fire service.
“It’s the most rewarding job or set of experiences that I’ve had in my life,” he said.