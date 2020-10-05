The Dundas City Council last week appointed a part-time police officer to lead the department.
The council selected Todd Hanson, a law enforcement officer with 27 years of experience in cities across southern Minnesota. Hanson, who begins his tenure as chief Oct. 26, started his career as an officer in Cannon Falls and Zumbrota and became a full-time officer in 1999. There, he was appointed to sergeant in 2002. He later left to become a patrol officer and field training officer for Faribault, a position he held until December 2016. In August 2017, Hanson assumed a part-time officer position in Lonsdale, and he started his current part-time Dundas role in March.
Hanson noted his new role will allow him to serve in an administrative function while continuing patrol duties.
“It’s going to be a new thing for me,” Hanson said of the administrative work he will undertake.
“It’s just a different part of law enforcement that I kind of wanted to get into.”
Hanson said he wants to be proactive as chief and speak with community members to gain a better understanding of the issues they face.
Dundas Administrator Jenelle Teppen said Hanson was a strong candidate based on this professional and regional experience.
Hanson will also oversee full-time officer Sarah Hulbacher, who started her career in Dundas at the beginning of the year. Hanson’s hiring ensures the Dundas Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in more than a year.
The position was open after interim Dundas Police Chief Wade Murray said he wasn’t interested in continuing in the position. He is remaining as a Dundas police officer. The Dundas City Council promoted Murray to the interim position in January after former chief Eric Kline accepted a job with the Apply Valley Police Department.
Kline had been police chief since December 2018, but was a Dundas police officer for the prior 10 years. Kline succeeded former chief Gordon Mincke who served with the Dundas Police Department for 28 years, 13 as chief, before retiring in October 2018.
The hiring timeline included an initial candidate interview led by Teppen and a Dundas City Council subcommittee consisting of Councilors Chad Pribyl and Grant Modory. The subcommittee then recommended Hanson’s hire to the City Council. Five people applied for the position. Hanson was one of two selected for final interviews. The other candidate withdrew his application.
The Dundas police chief primarily works during the day on weekdays and takes care of administrative tasks, does records work and patrols, and also ensures full- and part-time officers undergo current training and supplies and equipment are maintained.