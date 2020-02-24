“Making connections around the world!” could easily be the theme of four upcoming workshops to be presented by the Rice County Genealogical Society (RCGS). It is, after all, their motto which they place beneath the society’s logo, a large tree with spare spreading branches. The theme expresses the workshop’s intent to open up and connect a world of ancestral information. The tree reminds class participants they may fill unknown family branches by discovering new tools to access and organize that information.
Family historians, experienced or novice, are invited to pre-register (a requirement) for the workshops’ four classes by calling the Rice County Historical Society at 507-332-2121. Class size is limited to 20. The cost is $40 for four sessions. Priority will be given to those who wish to take all four classes. Classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from March 5-26 at Rice County Historical Museum in Faribault. Please bring a laptop or tablet, arrive 15 minutes early to get connected online and bring names of past generations (parents, grandparents, great-grandparents) and known vital statistics.
RCGS presenters are experienced members who have honed their genealogy skills over many years. Classes are packed with useful information. The first is led by Susan Garwood, executive director of Rice County Historical Society, who will share general information, organizational handouts, types of popular software and more. Participants begin “digging” into their family past via the free online Fine-A Grave.
Kathy Ness, a local retired librarian, leads the second session. Using Family Search, another free online database, she will help connect the dots to make those “around-the-world” connections. Garwood joins John and Jan Dalby to lead the third session. Garwood demonstrates the online (and free) databases of Rootsweb, GenWeb and MOMS (MN Official Marriage System) as well as the fee-based Ancestry.com. The Dalby’s, a Faribault husband-and-wife team, will cover their namesake database. The couple, a unique gift to research in the area, began by documenting a cemetery in 1983, merely at a friend’s serendipitous request. Their current database may have started as a low-tech hobby, but it has since evolved into an online trove of information.
The final session, titled “Resources!”, is to be led by multiple RCGS members. Many more free sites are covered. The Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Digital Newspapers, and Bureau of Land Management (for homestead records) are only a sampling. The workshops will be capped off with tips on how to store photos and organize ancestral information as well as a sharing “show and tell.”
RCGS looks forward to providing the family detective an array of tools for finding lost, family connections. This series is the second RCGS has offered in Rice County. We expect it to be an equally fun and social endeavor as well as informative.