Elderly veterans across the state and their caretakers could soon get assistance if the Minnesota legislature enacts a bill sponsored by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
Lippert’s bill would direct all state-operated veterans homes to establish adult day care programs. Currently, an adult day program exists at the Minneapolis veterans home, one of just a handful of its kind in the nation.
In addition to its Minneapolis facility, the state has veterans homes in Hastings, Silver Bay, Fergus Falls and Luverne. Together, those homes provide residential care for roughly 800 Minnesota veterans with a wide variety of care needs. Lippert has worked closely on the bill with Ben Johnson, legislative director for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. Johnson offered praise for the Minneapolis program, noting that it provides care for veterans with a wide variety of needs.
“We look at it as an opportunity for veterans to stay in their homes as long as possible,” he said. When they come and receive benefits during the day, it gives caregivers a chance to take care of their needs without having to be available for their veteran.”
Johnson said about 10-20 veterans attend the adult day program in Minneapolis each day. Attendance tends to fluctuate, so in order to ensure that the program is properly staffed, veterans are asked to let the facility know in advance which days they plan to attend.
Of course, even if the bill is enacted this session, the pandemic will need to lift before any expansion of the program could take place. Due to coronavirus concerns, Minneapolis’s Adult Day program has been on hiatus since March 13.
Program director Ann Rostratter said that through the adult day program, veterans can partake in recreational activities. Activity schedules are posted in advance, and veterans are asked to let the facility know when they’re coming. Depending on the day, activities can vary from gardening and horseshoes to bowling and bingo.
More basic caregiving services are provided through the program as well, including meals and medication administration.
While respite care and adult day care programs are not yet commonly offered by veterans homes, they have gained popularity in recent years as a way to tackle the issue of caregiver burnout and reduce the number of seniors forced to move into nursing homes.
That’s a priority for legislators of both parties as the number of Minnesota seniors continues to increase. Lippert said that by helping seniors stay in their homes, programs like adult day not only improve quality of life, but save the state money overall.
With baby boomers continuing to age, population projections suggest that in just a decade, one in four Minnesotans will be over 65. Overall the number of seniors in 2030 is set to be double what it was in 2000. The health care system is heavily dependent on unpaid family caregivers to provide necessary care for seniors. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, more than 65 million Americans currently serve as family caregivers.
Lippert, who serves as the vice chair of the House’s Long Term Care Committee, has authored or co-authored several other bipartisan bills to make a wide variety of care options available to Minnesota seniors.
Last year, Lippert worked with Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, and other legislators to crack down on elder abuse. Lippert and Housley’s bill created a licensing system for assisted living facilities and provided extra funding for the Ombudsman of Long Term Care Facilities.