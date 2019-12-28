The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism awarded the 2020 Business of the Year to Aldrich Technology on Friday.
A press release states the award recognizes a Northfield area business that has Chamber and community involvement/contributions, along with expansion or business growth, renovation or redevelopment, job creation, new employer and/or facility and has not been selected in the last 10 years.
“Aldrich Technology has grown tremendously in the past four years,” said Chamber President Lisa Peterson in the release. “The company started in 2015 in their home office and in 2017 moved into a space on Division Street. Today, they have more than doubled in size and continue to experience tremendous growth with plans to add more technicians soon. They are great assets to our community and very willing to help out at any of our many Chamber events.”
“Aldrich Technology has become a mainstay to our downtown business community, and in a short span of only a few years, the company continues to grow and expand," Chamber past Board Chairwoman Martha Kasper said. "Chad and Han are very active in not only our community but also in other areas, demonstrating the true spirit of volunteerism. Chad is a strong member and supporter of the Northfield Chamber and helps wherever and whenever called on."
The Chamber selected Tim Freeland as 2020 Businessperson of the Year.
The release states the award is meant to recognize contributions/involvement to the Chamber, along with community/civic involvement and activities that improve the local business community.
“In addition to being a successful area Realtor, Tim is very active in the community through his various volunteer efforts," Peterson said in the release. "He is instrumental in the Defeat of Jesse James Days committee, providing website updates, emceeing the Ambassador Coronation event as well as the many raid re-enactments throughout the weekend. He coordinates and the annual Horseshoe and Snowflake Ornament hunts. He was nominated by three separate community members, which speaks volumes about his character.”
Freeland was named Best Realtor by Southern Minn Scene in 2017 and 2018. He received the Edina Realty’s President’s Circle Award in 2018 and 2019. Freeland is a lifelong Northfield resident, graduating from Northfield High School in 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Business Management from the U of MN. Freeland and his wife, Sonja, have two teenage daughters. He is described as a lover of everything Northfield and collects Northfield memorabilia. His hobbies include close-up magic, photography and website design.
The Chamber awarded Marty Benson the 2020 Ambassador of the Year. The release states Ambassadors are Chamber volunteers who promote the Chamber through attending events and activities.
Benson is vice president of commercial banking and the commercial banking manager at Community Resource Bank in Northfield.
“Marty is a great asset to the Chamber,” said Jane Bartho, director of membership & events at the Chamber, in the release “He is a staple at nearly every single Chamber event we organize, welcoming new members at networking events, making introductions and supporting new businesses as a Chamber mentor. Marty is a friendly face, someone we can count on, and truly deserves this recognition for his service.”
The Chamber Annual Meeting & Business Recognition Banquet will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 30. p.m. at Armory Square. The cost to attend is $40 per person. Reservations are required and can be made online at or by stopping in the Northfield Chamber of Commerce & Tourism at 19 Bridge Square.