DIGGING DEEP ACROSS DISCIPLINES

One of Nancy Braker’s main duties as Carleton College's arboretum director is helping classes get out and responsibly take advantage of the space. In addition to the Science Department, art classes often use the arboretum for sketching, landscape painting and — in one ongoing collaboration — as a source of clay. Professor Emeritus Mary Savina would orchestrate digs with her geology classes, then bring in ceramics students for an overview of what makes good clay.

“The geology classes were out there digging holes in the ground, learning how to classify soil, and a ceramics instructor was interested in having her students learn where clay comes from and what soil components make a good clay,” explained Braker. “The soils faculty talk to the ceramicists and help them harvest clay to make their projects.”

Since coming on board in 2007, Braker said nearly half of her time in the newly created director position is spent facilitating this academic use of the arboretum. In addition to connecting faculty members, allocating space and sometimes even coordinating work with outside entities, Braker also helps handle the logistical side of each project. For example, when the ceramics class needs to get a hundred pounds of clay back to the studio, she’s there with a way to transport it.