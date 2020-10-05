When Waterford Township wanted to replace the century-old Iron Bridge over the Cannon River, it required a close partnership between local officials and Carleton College’s Cowling Arboretum. The newer, two-lane structure was slated to go in next to its predecessor on arboretum land, and would help provide emergency vehicles with faster access to the adjoining rural area.
Ultimately, the connection between the college and the community went beyond a transportation easement and involved students, faculty and residents in a project that combined conservation and civil engineering. A geology class was even able to survey the site and make recommendations in order to better preserve surrounding wetlands.
Since 2007, connections between the college, community and arboretum have flourished under guidance from Nancy Braker, Puzak Family Director of the Cowling Arboretum. After a long career with The Nature Conservancy, the Carleton alum came back to fill the newly created position, which was funded in response to feedback from faculty and students.
“When I was a student, there was very limited academic use of the arboretum,” recalled Braker, who graduated in 1981. “There was an interest in using it more for academic purposes before I came on as director, but my position was really created to ramp up those efforts.”
While Professor Emeritus Mary Savina had often done research in the arboretum with her geology classes, she noted that these projects became more collaborative once there was a full-time director on board. With Braker’s help, she could find ideas that would benefit the arboretum, while also helping her classes get hands-on experience in the field. One of these initiatives was the replacement of the Iron Bridge, which also gave students an opportunity to meet and work with representatives from the surrounding communities.
In her work as director, Braker estimated that half of her time is spent facilitating these connections between the Carleton community and the arboretum. Another primary responsibility is helping outside groups come in and use the space for research, while focusing on preservation of the different habitats and sharing the arboretum with both campus and community users.
From a career in conservation, to education
When it comes to responsible use of the arboretum, Braker relies heavily on her career with The Nature Conservancy, where she focused on invasive species management and controlled burns.
“I consider myself a conservation biologist first and foremost,” she explained. “My primary work with The Nature Conservancy was focused on conservation planning — figuring out what land needed to be under conservation management in order to protect a rare plant or plant community.”
Fellow alum Savina had just begun teaching at Carleton when Braker was a student. Thirty years later, she was involved in the creation of her current position and was particularly impressed by Braker’s experience working with different stakeholders in land management.
“She is very skilled at working with people and explaining what the arboretum’s objectives are in cooperative ventures,” said Savina. “In The Nature Conservancy, they have a lot of different properties that get managed by different people. It’s about more than being a biologist — you’re a land manager as well, and that means working with people as much as with the land.”
One of the main differences from Braker’s past work has been the focus on education that comes with overseeing a space used frequently for recreation. With a 15-mile trail system, the arboretum is popular with members of both the college and community for walking, running and skiing in the winter.
“With the college natural lands, there’s almost equal merit given to conservation and recreation,” said Braker, “but if there’s a conflict, we would always make the decision in favor of a rare species or natural feature.”
Being able to educate users on the arboretum’s different habitats, and the importance of corresponding conservation efforts, was a big draw when Braker applied to the director role. In addition to interacting with classes in the arboretum, Braker also frequently visits their lectures to provide an introduction to the space.
Opportunities for community to learn, act
Eric Johnson, who graduated from Carleton in 1968, made the decision to come to Northfield because of the Cowling Arboretum. Debating between similarly sized schools throughout the Midwest, he said the resource ultimately “made it an easy choice.” After graduation, Johnson returned to town in 1969 and began teaching in the public schools, often returning to the arboretum with his classes.
When the first Earth Day was held in 1970, he recalled participating in a number of activities designed by Carleton students. More recently, he’s returned to volunteer on projects with current Carls and fellow alumni. He was even able to take a fire workshop run by Braker. After the course, participants were able to volunteer on controlled burns.
“We have quite a few community members who volunteer in different capacities — many collect seeds from our prairies for restoration work,” added Braker. “We have an ‘Intro to the Arb’ service project for incoming students, and I recruit members of the community to help with that.
“We’ve also had the opportunity to teach an adult education course called the Minnesota Master Naturalist Program, modeled after the Master Gardener Program,” she added. “It's a collaboration between the University of Minnesota Extension and the Department of Natural Resources, where they put together the curriculum and then various organizations host the course. For us, it’s been a way to educate our community on environmental issues and encourage them to volunteer at the arboretum.”
What’s next?
During the pandemic, Braker added that the arboretum has become an even more popular place to get outside. Due to the college’s conservation efforts, the arboretum’s trails provide residents with the opportunity to view native habitats that have become increasingly hard to find in the state.
Interpretive materials put together by Braker and her team help guests learn about prairie, wetlands and oak savanna — a once-common environment in southern Minnesota consisting of scattered trees and open grassland, best maintained by controlled burns. While Braker’s position was only created a little over 10 years ago, she added that there have been arboretum staff and a part-time faculty director laying the groundwork for decades.
“There are new invasive species all the time, and we have to watch for those and think about how we can appropriately react to and manage them,” she added, of ongoing conservation work. “We also have the issue of climate change … we know our climate is going to be more like that of Iowa or Kansas, so we’re thinking about species in our plantings that will endure better in 50 years than the species we have now.”
Even before her arrival as director, Braker added that arboretum staff had made a huge amount of progress in both conservation and education on what used to be farmland. Now, she is able to bring her background as a biologist — and her understanding as a former student — into a full-time role making the arboretum accessible to everyone. Students can paint the prairie in art class, Northfield residents can attend educational programs in the arboretum with faculty members and volunteers of all ages can come together to help preserve a beloved space.