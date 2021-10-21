A mainstay business in downtown that has helped area residents meet their health care needs for the past 35 years has closed its doors.
One of the area’s few remaining independent community pharmacies, Northfield Pharmacy operated under the leadership of pharmacist Rob and his wife Karen Anderson since 1986. The decision to close the shop, at 601 Water St. S after so many years of service to the community was bittersweet for the Andersons, but a variety of factors played a part in their retirement.
“People say that you’ll know when it’s time to retire,” Rob Anderson said. “I always kind of downplayed that idea, but I felt like this year it was time.”
Anderson said there was a number of events in recent months that played a role in the decision-making process. In November 2020, COVID hit the staff at the pharmacy and reduced it by half.
“That left four of us to work for 10 days doing the job of eight to nine people, and that was kind of the start,” Anderson said.
Next on the list was a break-in by robbers looking for drugs at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020. Anderson stood watch over the store until a broken window was secured thanks to an emergency service call by Polzin Glass at 3 a.m. that day.
“I am standing in the middle of the pharmacy by myself after the police left the place with a broken, wide open window thinking to myself, what am I doing?”
Another factor facing the pharmacy was pending equipment and technology costs.
“Our infrastructure was aging,” Anderson said. “Our technology infrastructure would have required about a $25,000 to $30,000 investment to continue to be operational by the end of the year.”
The impact of insurance companies also played a big part in the decision. Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR) fees placed on pharmacies often allow insurance companies to take back money that has already been paid out. For example, the Northfield Pharmacy has already had over $50,000 taken back from insurance payments already in 2021.
“Every pharmacy faces this issue and it is not just unique to Northfield Pharmacy,” Anderson said. “This is a nationwide debacle that we are trying to fix through our associations.”
To complete this list was the death of Anderson’s mother and his wife’s brother in July.
“All those things taken together added to the idea that it might be time for us to move on,” Anderson said.
“My wife and I are in good health and it just became evident that it was time … time for us to enjoy some of things we haven’t been able to enjoy, to do some of the things we haven’t been able to do and not have this toddler called Northfield Pharmacy that never grows up.”
Drawn to Northfield
Anderson grew up in the west central Minnesota town of Herman, and went on to attend pharmacy school at North Dakota State University. After graduation he worked for eight years with stops at a chain drug store pharmacy in Minot, N.D., at a hospital in Breckenridge, Minn. and at independent pharmacies in St. Paul and south Minneapolis.
He then had an opportunity to purchase a pharmacy franchise with the Medicap company, which resulted in the move to Northfield.
“At the time, my wife was a flight attendant for Northwest and we looked within a one-hour radius of the airport at cities that might need a pharmacy,” Anderson said. “Northfield stood head and shoulders above anywhere both in its need for a pharmacy and the charm of the community. Medicap agreed that this was a good location and we opened up in 1986.”
In 1991, Karen Anderson retired from her job with Northwest after the birth of the couple’s first child and increased her role with the pharmacy, eventually becoming one of the store’s technicians. Over the years, she has became a key part of the pharmacy’s success.
“We called her Girl Friday,” Anderson said. “She literally did almost everything here. She is the backbone of how I was able to make it for 35 years. Without her and God, I would not have been able to do it.”
The staff also grew in size and had six to seven employees working on a typical busy day.
“We intentionally overstaffed so that we had time to talk to people, which is something you don’t typically find in bigger pharmacies,” Anderson said. “Our focus was to make sure our patients knew best how to use their medications for the best possible outcome, and you can’t do that if you are rushing people through like cattle.”
Northfield Pharmacy proved to be a labor of love thanks to the strong connections made with the store’s loyal customers over the years. Anderson talked about the reasons why they remained in Northfield.
“Well, first and foremost would be people who trusted us with their medications and the relationships we formed with them. That was probably the hardest part of the decision to close were those people. We developed personal relationships with those people and that was part of the reason we continued for 35 years.”
The other part was Northfield’s strong medical community with a wealth of caring doctors, nurses and therapists. In addition, the city proved to be a great place to raise their two children both of whom are currently involved in the medical industry — one as a paramedic and the other as a third year medical school student.
Insurance companies changed the industry
Over the years, Anderson has seen changes in the industry — both good and bad.
“It is still the same business but it is much more intense in terms of the number medications that have come out since I started in the pharmacy business,” Anderson said. “Tracking drug interactions and communicating that with doctors and working with doctors on those has certainly gotten more intense as more medications have become available.”
The impact of insurance companies has also played a major role in changes in the industry.
“Without a doubt, the insurance companies dominance of what you can and can’t do has increased,” Anderson said. “They (the insurance companies) literally call all the shots. I see the deterioration of how the patient is viewed as by the insurance companies. Any health care professional would agree, it is not about the patient as much as it is about the money, and that’s frustrating.”
Upon the closing of the Northfield Pharmacy, customers were directed to Walgreens as a location to continue their prescriptions and other needs. Anderson said that this decision was based upon his belief that Walgreens offered them the best option to retire.
“The hardest part of what we just did, is that we shook the trees and bushes to find an independent buyer or a small independent group to continue having this store open,” Anderson said. “In Minnesota, there just wasn’t anyone who wanted to take on the insurance debacle and the regulatory that is coming at us all the time.”
Despite these challenges, Anderson still believes there is a place for the independent community pharmacies.
“In the right place and with the right person, a pharmacy like this can thrive,” Anderson said. “At a pharmacy like ours we could make decisions right away, we could make needed changes and we could staff whatever we wanted to in order to be sure we have enough time to take care of people right.
“The best thing about an independent pharmacy is that they are able to do those thing without the corporate red tape.”
One aspect of running the business Anderson will miss is the staff he assembled in Northfield.
“When we closed, I believe we had absolutely the best staff ever,” Anderson said. “I would like to give them a shout out … about what an amazing group of people we had, who had a heart for everyone that came in here. It was such a privilege to work beside people who had that common vision and that common goal.
“One of the great things about the Northfield Pharmacy was that you knew everyone’s name and that personal touch of being an independent … and all my staff had that personal touch.”
The Andersons intend to remain in the Northfield area and look forward to retirement.
“I have a 34-point list that I am adding to everyday,” Anderson said about his plans for retirement. “You might call it a bucket list, but some people having been telling me that it is a pretty long list, so it might be a barrel list. I am looking forward to a different pace.
“We love this area and we are looking forward to seeing people that we have always known, we just won’t see them in the store.”