A panel of Minnesota judges on Feb. 15 released the state's new congressional and legislative district maps, reflecting how the population had shifted over the past decade.
The new maps show that the entire city of Northfield will be together in House District 58A (currently the Dakota County portion of Northfield is in a separate House district than the rest of the city). For the state Senate, Northfield is in District 58.
Northfield City Clerk Lynette Peterson explained that, as a result of the changes, beginning in 2023, Northfield will have one state senator (same as now) and one state representative (currently two, due to the city being split between House districts). Northfield is still in Congressional District 2, as shown in the new boundaries, but it has some new neighbors in that district, like Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Peterson, City Administrator Ben Martig, Mayor Rhonda Pownell, and city councilors Clarice Grenier Grabau and Brad Ness were present at the open house the city of Northfield hosted Wednesday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Members of the public were welcome to comment on the proposed redistricting maps and ask questions of the staff.
The only public comment came from Sinda Nichols, director of Carleton College's Center for Community and Civic Engagement. Nichols asked the city to consider moving seven census blocks of Carleton students from Ward 4 Precinct 1 to Ward 1 Precinct 1. That way, she reasoned, all voting age Carleton College students would be in the same ward and precinct.
"Now that statewide redistricting has been completed," said Peterson, "cities must establish or reestablish election precincts, designate polling places, and, where applicable, confirm or redefine ward districts by March 29."
Peterson told the assembled community members that the redistricting changes that were presented to the council impacted Ward 1, Precinct 1 and Ward 1, Precinct 2.
"There are no other precinct changes proposed, nor are there any changes in any of the ward boundaries," she said.
The Council had indicated support at the Feb. 8 council work session to support this city plan, as long as the state legislative districts or congressional districts didn’t require them to be changed. Peterson said, since this was not the case, staff would proceed with plans as the amended redistricting process, timeline and principles indicated.
According to the city timeline, Northfield will receive public input on the proposed change in Ward 1, Precinct 1 and Ward 1, Precinct 2 boundaries from Feb. 23 through March 9. Due to COVID restrictions, city staff is also proposing changing the polling location for Ward 3, Precinct 1 from Northfield Retirement Community to Emmaus Baptist Church.
Community members still have the opportunity to comment on the proposed changes via email to Lynette Peterson, city clerk, at lynette.peterson@ci.northfield.mn.us.
The City Council will approve a resolution reestablishing election precincts and designating polling places at the March 15 meeting. The public has the opportunity to make statements regarding redistricting at the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St.