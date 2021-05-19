A fire Monday at a Northfield apartment complex damaged one unit and forced the temporary evacuation of the entire building.
The fire was reported at 3:44 p.m. at Hidden Valley Road Apartments on the 2100 block of Hidden Valley Road near Hwy. 3 on the east side of the city. The fire was reportedly caused by a battery charging station. The fire, contained to the unit it started in, reportedly destroyed contents of the apartment and caused smoke damage. As of Tuesday, the unit was uninhabitable.
Residual smoke damage was also reported throughout the building, said Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services Chief Gerry Franek.
Franek noted building tenants were allowed to retrieve their personal belongings. The building was monitored and checked for air quality, and tenants were asked not to stay in the building overnight to ensure lingering smoke did not adversely impacted breathing.
No injuries were reported. Northfield fire, police and ambulance crews assisted on scene for approximately two hours. Insurance companies were expected to determine whether more work was needed.